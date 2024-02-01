Adventurous Australian three-year-old rescued from claw machine by police

It was a case of “claw and order” for police in Australia when they were called to rescue an adventurous three-year-old who had climbed into a toy dispensing arcade game.

Queensland Police posted a video to X that showed the toddler, called Ethan, standing inside a claw machine at Capalaba shopping centre in Brisbane, surrounded by balls and stuffed toys as he patiently waited to be freed.

Ethan and the Police: 1Claw Machine: 0 Police were called in to rescue the adventurous Ethan, who had crawled up into a toy machine at a Capalaba shopping centre on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/E7szqYznjI — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) January 31, 2024

He was seen pointing to the glass of the machine when the police arrived on site.

He was directed to move to a back corner, near where his mother was standing, where he eagerly obliged by scurrying on his knees along the stuffed toys.

After the glass was successfully broken, with the youngster a safe distance from any shards, he was lifted out to safety, to the joy of his family and those involved in his rescue.