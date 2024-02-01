PSNI chief plays down prospect of road-blocking protests for Stormont return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PSNI chief plays down prospect of road-blocking protests for Stormont return

By Press Association
PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher commented on social media activity encouraging loyalists to engage in demonstrations (Liam McBurney/PA)
Northern Ireland’s police chief Jon Boutcher has downplayed the prospect of road-blocking protests ahead of the return of powersharing at Stormont.

Mr Boutcher was commenting on social media activity encouraging loyalists to engage in disruptive demonstrations ahead of the anticipated restoration of devolution.

The PSNI chief constable provided his assessment on the potential for illegal protest actions as he briefed members of his oversight body – the Northern Ireland Policing Board – in Belfast on Thursday.

Stormont Assembly
Loyalist protesters taking part in a lawful demonstration outside a DUP party executive meeting on Monday (Liam McBurney/PA)

“I’m aware of some of the social media material that is going out,” he said.

“I’d appeal to everybody to conduct themselves properly and within the law.

“There is ample opportunity through a democratic process to express your views and that’s something that we all advocate towards.

“We actually are not seeing – and we spoke about this as a team this morning, it was a conversation that I instigated around some of the social media material – we’re not actually seeing that this is going to be a thing, that this is actually going to happen.

“I’m almost nervous to say that. By me saying it, it might mean that people think ‘oh, I’m going to do this’.”

Mr Boutcher was responding to a question from Alliance Party board member Nuala McAllister.

“We’re the police and I have seen London brought to a standstill by protesters,” he added.

“It doesn’t do their cause any good actually because people can’t get to cancer appointments, people can’t get to see loved ones who are ill.

“That sort of disruption isn’t in the interests of any of the communities in Northern Ireland.

“So I’d appeal for people to act responsibly, to behave within the law and to allow us then to just get on with the difficult enough jobs that we’ve already got.

“But if they do break the law, we’ll deal with them, OK? Let the democratic process take its course.

“But I think there’s been some very, which I welcome, sensible voices saying, ‘no, this isn’t the way to do things and this isn’t going to happen’.

“That includes from the community who might not agree with recent decisions.

“There have been some voices of reason which I welcome and I hope the next few days pass off without any implications for the PSNI.

“But obviously we will be out there.”