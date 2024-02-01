Police officer who had sex on duty found guilty of misconduct in public office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Police officer who had sex on duty found guilty of misconduct in public office

By Press Association
A jury sitting at Chester Crown Court took nine-and-a-half hours to reach their verdict (Peter Byrne/PA)
A jury sitting at Chester Crown Court took nine-and-a-half hours to reach their verdict (Peter Byrne/PA)

A police officer who said he was “powerless” when he had sex with a woman while responding to a 999 call has been found guilty of misconduct in a public office.

Jordan Masterson, 28, was a probationary police constable, stationed in Widnes, Cheshire, when he was called to the home of the woman, referred to in court as female G, in the early hours of December 28 2021.

Masterson put his head in his hands and sobbed in the dock at Chester Crown Court as the jury found him guilty after nine-and-a-half hours of deliberations.

Judge Michael Leeming warned the defendant there was an “overwhelming likelihood” he would be given an immediate custodial sentence, but adjourned the case until March 20 for a pre-sentence report to be carried out.

The trial, which lasted just over a week, heard the woman had been drinking alcohol and was “emotional” after reporting a disturbance.

Masterson turned his bodyworn camera off about 15 minutes into his visit to her home, the court heard.

The woman, whose children were asleep in the house, told officers the “atmosphere changed” when Masterson touched her hand.

Giving evidence from behind a screen, she said: “How does this happen? How do you call the police and he ends up taking advantage of you when you’re drunk and vulnerable?”

Masterson told the court it was the woman who had touched his hand and said she had left the room while he was on a radio call and returned completely naked.

The former officer, who resigned from Cheshire Constabulary in the summer of 2022, said “there was no thought process” during the sexual encounter.

He said: “I remember just being confused, feeling completely numb like I was glued to the floor.”

He claimed the woman pulled him on top of her onto the sofa.

The court heard he left after they had sex but later returned to her home, after more emergency calls.

He denied “pleading” with her not to tell anyone about what had happened.

When he left for a second time, the woman rang police and reported the incident, initially using the word “rape” but then saying she had wanted sex.

Asked in court about why she said she had been raped, the woman said: “That’s the word to describe how I felt. I felt completely violated.”

The jury was told that when Masterson, of Townsend Avenue, Liverpool was interviewed by police he made no comment to questions but gave a prepared statement in which he said the woman had “instigated” physical contact.

He also said female G had “been in control and that he was powerless”, the court heard.

A vulnerable person’s assessment form which Masterson completed after visiting the woman warned officers to “be wary of what this female may do in the future and I urge my colleagues to attend double-crewed”.

Speaking after the verdict, Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “(Masterson’s) shameful behaviour amounted to a serious abuse of the trust which the public rightly have in a police officer not to act in this manner.

“He knew what he had done was wrong, and then attempted to cast doubt on the woman’s account by urging his colleagues to attend her home with at least two officers in future.

“I hope this conviction reassures the public and the victim in this case that nobody is above the law and that all offenders will be held accountable.”