Flat-faced dogs ‘have 40% higher risk of shorter lives than other breeds’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Flat-faced dogs ‘have 40% higher risk of shorter lives than other breeds’

By Press Association
Flat faced dogs such as pugs have an increased risk of shorter lifespan (Clara Molden/PA)
Flat faced dogs such as pugs have an increased risk of shorter lifespan (Clara Molden/PA)

Flat-faced dogs such as pugs and French bulldogs have a 40% increased risk of living shorter lives than other breeds, researchers have said.

New study suggests the average life expectancy of all dogs in the UK is around 12.5 years, with the Lancashire heeler expected to live the longest at 15.4 years.

Caucasian shepherds, meanwhile, were found to have the shortest expected lifespan, averaging at 5.4 years, followed by presa canario (7.7 years) and cane corso (8.1 years).

Average life expectancy of dogs
(PA Graphics)

The study – led by the Dogs Trust and published in the journal Scientific Reports – also found life expectancy to vary between breed, body size and face shape.

Results showed medium-sized brachycephalic (flat-faced) dogs had the lowest average life expectancies – 9.1 years for males and 9.6 years for females.

The researchers said that the popularity of flat-faced breeds such as pugs (11.6 years) and French bulldogs (9.8 years) has been rising, despite the significant health and welfare challenges associated with them, including breathing problems, digestive issues, eye and teeth diseases.

Dr Dan O’Neill, chair of the Brachycephalic Working Group (BWG) – which is made up of veterinary, breeder and welfare organisations, said these issues have “triggered a health and welfare crisis for flat-faced dog breeds”.

He said: “This new research underlines these major health issues by revealing that flat-faced dogs live 1.5 years shorter lives than typical dogs.

“It is crucial that the public prioritises health over what they might think look ‘cute’ and we urge anyone considering getting a flat-faced breed to ‘stop and think’ and to ensure that they acquire a dog with the best chances of a long and happy life.”

For the study, led by Dr Kirsten McMillan, data manager at the Dogs Trust, the researchers looked at records of more than half a million dogs in the UK spanning 150 pure breeds as well as crossbreeds.

The team gathered data from 18 different UK sources, including breed registries, vets, pet insurance companies, animal welfare charities, and academic institutions.

Alongside the Lancashire heeler, Tibetan spaniel (15.2 years), and miniature dachshund (14.0 years), were found to live the longest.

Labradors (13.1 years) and cocker spaniels (13.3 years), also lived longer than the average age.

The team found large-sized breeds to have a 20% increased risk of shorter lifespan than small-sized breeds.

Female dogs (12.7 years) were found to live longer than males (12.4 years), while pure breeds (12.7 years) had a higher expected lifespan than crossbreeds (12.0 years).

Meanwhile, small long-nosed dogs such as whippets had the highest average life expectancies of 13.3 years.

Dr McMillan said: “We found life expectancy varies between breed, body size, face shape and sex – this is the first study where all of these elements have been compared and contrasted alongside evolutionary history.

“Many of these factors interact to compound the issue, for example medium-sized, flat-faced male dogs are nearly three times more likely to live shorter lives than small-sized, long-faced females.

“The findings have important implications for the canine pedigree health debate; although this study does not determine risk factors for early death, it does highlight groups that require further investigation.

“We hope this study can help breeders, policymakers, funding bodies and welfare organisations make informed decisions to improve the welfare of companion dogs, as well as helping owners understand the range of factors that influence health and longevity, especially when acquiring a dog.”