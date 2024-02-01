More than 1,000 apply for security payment following PSNI data leak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 1,000 apply for security payment following PSNI data leak

Press Association
Pamela McCreedy said there have been just over 1,000 claims (Liam McBurney/PA)
More than 1,000 PSNI officers and staff have taken up an offer of a payment to help with home security improvements following a major data leak.

The Policing Board was told the cost to the force of the scheme is currently £400,000.

In August, the details of almost 9,500 PSNI officers and staff were mistakenly published in response to a Freedom of Information (FoI) request.

The list included the surname and first initial of every employee, their rank or grade, where they are based and the unit in which they work.

Simon Byrne resigned as PSNI chief constable last year (Liam McBurney/PA)

Police later said the information is in the hands of dissident republicans and the controversy over the leak contributed to the resignation of PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne.

His replacement, Jon Boutcher, later announced the universal offer of £500 to all staff to help with security.

Providing an update to the Policing Board, the PSNI’s chief operating officer, Pamela McCreedy, said: “To date, we’ve had just over 1,000 claims and the cost of that’s coming in in the region of £400,000.

“So, that’s about £400 (each)

“We anticipated this, some people will already have some measures that they’re satisfied with and this was giving them additional assurance.

“And we can see there’s 350 claims in progress but not finalised.

“So we’ll expect to see those coming through this month.

“And the workforce have got to the end of March to get all those in so we are quite time-constrained within the budgetary year.

“There’s been a reasonable uptake to date.”