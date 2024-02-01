Friend of nightclub stabbing victim tells jury how attack started with headbutt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Friend of nightclub stabbing victim tells jury how attack started with headbutt

By Press Association
Screenshot taken from PA Video of police outside the Crane nightclub in Digbeth, Birmingham, where a 23-year-old man died after being stabbed on the dancefloor on Boxing Day (Phil Barnett/PA)
The best friend of a stabbing victim who was knifed to death inside a nightclub on Boxing Day has told a jury the attack started with a headbutt after a masked group approached them on the dancefloor.

Dan Vann told Birmingham Crown Court he was only around a foot away from Cody Fisher when the 23-year-old was “surrounded” by a large crowd, one of whom shouted for him to go outside.

Semi-professional footballer Mr Fisher is alleged to have been killed on Boxing Day 2022 as a “planned act of retribution” after a minor incident on Christmas Eve involving one of the three men accused of his murder.

Cody Fisher stabbing court case
A court artist sketch of Remy Gordon (left) and Kami Carpenter (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Jurors have been told Remy Gordon carried out “awful revenge” at Birmingham’s Crane Nightclub after Mr Fisher made brief “unavoidable” contact with his back while leaving a crowded bar with a friend two days earlier.

Gordon, 23, is standing trial alongside Kami Carpenter, 22, and 19-year-old Reegan Anderson, who all deny murder.

Giving evidence on Thursday, Mr Vann, who had known Mr Fisher for around six years and was also with him during the incident on Christmas Eve, said the attack happened at about 11.40pm.

He told the court: “There was a large crowd moving towards us, acting quite rough. They were coming over… with masks up to the nose.

“I remember one of them shouting at him to ‘come outside, come outside’. They surrounded Cody, one headbutted him.”

Asked by prosecutor Michael Duck KC what was the first thing he had seen, Mr Vann told the court: “The headbutt. It was a heavy blow. It landed between his nose and his mouth.”

The witness said he then saw a punch aimed at Mr Fisher, which was thrown wildly and led to him throwing punches in an effort to defend himself.

“They all started kicking and punching him then,” Mr Vann added. “I was only one to two feet away from him, still very close. I tried to pull Cody out of there.”

Cody Fisher death
Cody Fisher was stabbed to death inside a nightclub on Boxing Day 2022 (Chris Jepson/PA)

Mr Vann said he was kicked and punched himself as Mr Fisher fell backwards.

Telling the court he then went to the ground as well, Mr Vann said: “I just had my hands and arms over my face trying to protect my head.”

After managing to jump to his feet and run behind a bar, as instructed by a member of staff, Mr Vann said, he only realised Mr Fisher had been hurt when a friend walked past and told him.

He then saw Mr Fisher’s girlfriend “screaming and crying her eyes out” and tried to comfort her, the court heard.

Gordon, of Cofton Park Drive, Birmingham, and Carpenter and Anderson, both of no fixed address, also deny a charge of affray.

Mr Fisher, a former Birmingham City academy member who also played for Stratford Town and Bromsgrove Sporting, died at the scene.

Mobile phone footage of Mr Fisher lying on the floor after he was stabbed in the chest and leg was shown to the court earlier in the trial, as well as further film which captured part of the attack on Mr Vann.

The trial continues.