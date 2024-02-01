Former manager complained about move to ‘water down’ prosecutions, inquiry told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former manager complained about move to ‘water down’ prosecutions, inquiry told

By Press Association
Graham Ward denied being angry at the decision to slow down or stop prosecutions (Brian Lawless/PA)
A former Post Office employee complained of a “sad, short-sighted and disastrous move” to “water down” subpostmaster prosecutions while Horizon system bugs were being investigated, an inquiry has heard.

Graham Ward, a former security team casework manager and financial investigator, denied he was angry when he sent a late evening email to a colleague about the decision to slow down or stop prosecutions in 2012.

Mr Ward conceded he was aware that challenges to the Horizon system and the work of the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance (JFSA) campaign group were “impacting on the strategy and decision-making of the Post Office in late 2012”.

In his email, sent to Post Office investigator Dave Posnett after a trip to the pub, Mr Ward wrote: “I get the impression there’s a strong desire from the powers-that-be to water down our approach to prosecution and recovery.

“A sad, short-sighted and disastrous move if I’m right.”

On Thursday, counsel to the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry, Jason Beer KC, asked: “What was your concern, why were you lost for words?”

After a long pause, Mr Ward said: “At the time, my feeling was, because we were still being told by the business that the Horizon system was robust and we could rely on it, my view at the time was that it looked as though we were going to stop prosecutions even though the system was robust and reliable.”

Graham Ward
Graham Ward was a former security team casework manager and financial investigator (Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry/PA)

Mr Beer went on: “And you were fed up about that.”

Mr Ward replied: “At the time I just thought, if the system is robust and reliable, why do we need to worry about stopping it?”

Mr Beer continued: “You were angry weren’t you?”

Mr Ward responded: “I wasn’t, no not really.

“I’m not an angry type of person, at the end of the day I just get on with things.”

Mr Beer then said: “You wanted to get on with prosecuting people, taking money back from them didn’t you?”

Mr Ward said: “No I didn’t – I was actually leaving the team, I was probably already aware I was leaving the team at that time.”

The counsel to the inquiry went on: “Well, you were leaving the team because things were winding down and you weren’t going to be able to carry on prosecuting people and carry on taking money from them were you?”

Mr Ward replied: “No, that’s not the case at all – I applied for jobs quite a few years’ previous, so no.”

Mr Beer continued: “At the very least, would you agree that the chain we’ve looked at here, shows that you were aware that the impact of Horizon challenges and the work of the JFSA was impacting on the strategy and decision-making of the Post Office in late 2012.”

The ex-Post Office employee said: “Yes, I would agree with that.”

Mr Beer then said: “You and your colleagues, including Mr Posnett, would have been well aware of those challenges to the Post Office, do you agree?”

Mr Ward replied: “Yeah, of course, yeah.”

Chair of the inquiry Sir Wyn Williams
The inquiry is being chaired by Sir Wyn Williams (Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry/PA)

Mr Beer continued: “Why did you consider the approach to be sad, short-sighted and disastrous?”

Mr Ward said: “I do believe that a prosecution policy is important, I do think it sends out a good message that the business is going to proactively deal with people that are committing offences.

“I think moving away from that would have been a bad thing, that was just my personal opinion.

“I do say that this email was obviously late at night and sometimes you say things in emails that maybe sound a bit worse than you actually mean.”

Mr Beer asked: “Is that the case here?”

Mr Ward responded: “Possibly, yeah.”

Mr Beer went on: “Or is it that after you’d had a drink, your true feelings were being revealed?”

Mr Ward said: “No, not at all – I’m not a drinker at all so I would have just been having probably one drink on the way home.”

After being asked why he believed slowing down prosecutions to be “disastrous”, and pressed on his email being in the context of independent forensic accountants who found bugs in the Horizon system, Mr Ward replied: “I don’t know what to say, it was just an email.”

Mr Beer said: “Well it’s not just an email, is it? It’s you speaking to us back in 2012 revealing what you thought?”

Mr Ward replied: “As I said, I still believed what we were told, we were told that the system was robust and reliable and I believed that.”

Mr Beer asked: “Told by who?”

Mr Ward said: “Well it was senior management, it was communications that came out, we were being told that we were robustly defending the system and rightly or wrongly, I believed that.”