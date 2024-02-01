Teenage boys charged with murders of Mason Rist and Max Dixon in Bristol

Two boys, aged 15 and 16, have been charged with the murders of teenagers Mason Rist and Max Dixon in Bristol on Saturday, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Mason, 15, and Max, 16, were stabbed following an incident in Ilminster Avenue, Knowle West, on Saturday night.

Local residents went to help the teenagers and police were on the scene within minutes to provide first aid.

The boys were taken by ambulance to Southmead Hospital and Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, where they died in the early hours of Sunday.

A statement from the force said the two teenage boys charged with murder are being held in police custody and will appear at Bristol Youth Court on Friday.

Mason Rist, left, and Max Dixon, right, were killed (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

A statement from Avon and Somerset Police said: “The Major Crime Investigation Team has charged two teenage boys with the murders of Mason Rist and Max Dixon.

“The boys, one aged 15 and the other aged 16, remain in police custody and will appear at Bristol Youth Court (sitting at Bristol Magistrates’ Court) tomorrow (Friday January 2).”

The statement added: “In addition to the murder charges, detectives have also charged two men with two counts each of assisting an offender.

“Bailey Westcott, 22, of Bishopsworth, Bristol, and Jamie Ogbourne, 26, of Hartcliffe, Bristol, will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.”

It comes after Anthony Snook, 44, of Dowling Road, Hartcliffe, Bristol, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with the murders of Mason and Max.

The defendant, dressed in a grey tracksuit, spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth during a short hearing.