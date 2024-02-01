Teenage boys charged with murders of Mason Rist and Max Dixon in Bristol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teenage boys charged with murders of Mason Rist and Max Dixon in Bristol

By Press Association
Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16, were stabbed following an incident in Ilminster Avenue, Knowle West, on Saturday night (PA)
Two boys, aged 15 and 16, have been charged with the murders of teenagers Mason Rist and Max Dixon in Bristol on Saturday, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Mason, 15, and Max, 16, were stabbed following an incident in Ilminster Avenue, Knowle West, on Saturday night.

Local residents went to help the teenagers and police were on the scene within minutes to provide first aid.

The boys were taken by ambulance to Southmead Hospital and Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, where they died in the early hours of Sunday.

A statement from the force said the two teenage boys charged with murder are being held in police custody and will appear at Bristol Youth Court on Friday.

Bristol stabbing
Mason Rist, left, and Max Dixon, right, were killed (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

A statement from Avon and Somerset Police said: “The Major Crime Investigation Team has charged two teenage boys with the murders of Mason Rist and Max Dixon.

“The boys, one aged 15 and the other aged 16, remain in police custody and will appear at Bristol Youth Court (sitting at Bristol Magistrates’ Court) tomorrow (Friday January 2).”

The statement added: “In addition to the murder charges, detectives have also charged two men with two counts each of assisting an offender.

“Bailey Westcott, 22, of Bishopsworth, Bristol, and Jamie Ogbourne, 26, of Hartcliffe, Bristol, will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.”

It comes after Anthony Snook, 44, of Dowling Road, Hartcliffe, Bristol, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with the murders of Mason and Max.

The defendant, dressed in a grey tracksuit, spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth during a short hearing.