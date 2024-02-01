Irish Sea border remains after Stormont deal, claims loyalist Jamie Bryson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Irish Sea border remains after Stormont deal, claims loyalist Jamie Bryson

By Press Association
Jamie Bryson (Liam McBurney/PA)
Jamie Bryson (Liam McBurney/PA)

A meeting of unionists and loyalists opposed to the DUP deal which will restore the Stormont powersharing institutions has been told that the so-called Irish Sea border remains.

Around 120 people gathered at Moygashel Orange Hall in Co Tyrone for a meeting which was addressed by TUV leader Jim Allister and loyalist activist Jamie Bryson.

Among those in attendance was former DUP minister Jim Wells.

Jim Wells
Jim Wells (Liam McBurney/PA)

The DUP has given the green light for the recall of the Stormont Assembly, with powersharing due to be restored in Northern Ireland on Saturday.

The move comes after the DUP agreed a package of measures with the UK Government that party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says has effectively removed the trading border for goods moving from Great Britain to, and staying in, Northern Ireland.

Mr Bryson told the meeting: “The DUP MLAs will be (Northern Ireland) Protocol implementers; playing a full and active role in the operation of the very thing which every unionist agrees dismantles the Union as we know it.

“And one of those MLAs, whoever that may be, will debase themselves and become joint head of an administration, alongside Sinn Fein, that will have a legal duty to build border posts, operate border posts and implement the subjugation of the Acts of Union.

“Here is the test for the unionist and loyalist people: if Sir Jeffrey Donaldson cannot convince Nigel Dodds, a DUP stalwart, on what basis can he hope to convince everyone else?

“The Irish Sea border remains with full force.”

Mr Bryson also said EU law would continue to apply in Northern Ireland.

“We remain subject to laws we did not make and cannot change.

“Every unionist now faces a choice: you implement the Irish Sea border for sake of pragmatism, or you stand against, come what may, as a matter of principle.

“I have made my choice, and I hope all in this hall make the same one.

“Stand firm, don’t give in.”