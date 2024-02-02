Tyne Bridge to get £35m refit as the 1928 crossing shows its age

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tyne Bridge to get £35m refit as the 1928 crossing shows its age

By Press Association
Traffic passing through the Tyne Bridge with rust clearly visible, pictured in 2021 (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Traffic passing through the Tyne Bridge with rust clearly visible, pictured in 2021 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The Tyne Bridge will be restored to its former glory with a £35 million repair, the Roads Minister has announced.

The 96-year-old landmark which links Newcastle and Gateshead has fallen into disrepair in recent years, with rust and weather damage visible.

The A167 which runs across the bridge will also be improved to reduce congestion as part of the project which comes under the Government’s Network North plan.

Great North Run 2022
The Tyne Bridge, seen here with Great North Run competitors, is a symbol of Tyneside (Will Matthews/PA)

Roads Minister Guy Opperman said: “Today is an historic day for Newcastle and the North East.

“Our £35 million boost will restore the Tyne Bridge in all its glory so that it can shine proudly as one of the UK’s most iconic landmarks.

“This is part of the Government’s Network North plan which will improve local transport across the North East, with today’s announcement following our record £544 million in funding for a long-term plan to resurface local roads across the North East.”

Newcastle laser show
The bridge is a major draw for visitors to the Newcastle and Gateshead quayside (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The bridge is a Grade II listed structure and was designed by the same team that created the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

A symbol of Tyneside since it was opened in 1928 by King George V, who crossed it in a horse-drawn carriage, it is used by 70,000 drivers daily and has shown its age lately.

The last major maintenance work to the bridge was carried out in 2001, while the A167 has not received significant maintenance since it opened in 1975.

Patricia Yates, chief executive of VisitBritain/VisitEngland said: “Our history and heritage are top motivators for visitors and it is fantastic to see this iconic and much loved landmark being restored, keeping its star shining brightly as a major draw for both domestic and international visitors for generations to come.”

The project will see the Government provide £35.2 million towards the total scheme cost of £41.4 million with the remainder paid by Newcastle City Council and Gateshead Metropolitan Borough Council.