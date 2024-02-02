Youths accused of murdering teenage boys in Bristol remanded into custody

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Youths accused of murdering teenage boys in Bristol remanded into custody

By Press Association
Mason Rist and Max Dixon were stabbed following an incident in Knowle West on January 27 (Ben Birchall/PA)
Mason Rist and Max Dixon were stabbed following an incident in Knowle West on January 27 (Ben Birchall/PA)

Two youths have been remanded into custody accused of murdering teenagers Mason Rist and Max Dixon.

The male defendants, who are aged 15 and 16, appeared separately at Bristol Youth Court jointly charged with murdering the two boys.

The pair spoke only to confirm their names, ages and addresses during brief hearings. They did not enter pleas to the two charges they face.

They sat in the well of the court with an appropriate adult and social worker nearby.

Bristol stabbing
Mason Rist, left, and Max Dixon, right, died in the early hours of Sunday (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

District Judge Lynne Matthews remanded the youths into custody and ordered them to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Monday.

“You will be remanded into youth detention accommodation,” she added.

Mason, 15, and Max, 16, were stabbed following an incident in Ilminster Avenue, Knowle West, Bristol on the evening of January 27.

Local residents went to help the teenagers and police were on the scene within minutes to provide first aid.

The boys were taken by ambulance to Southmead Hospital and Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, where they died in the early hours of Sunday.

Earlier, two men were remanded into custody when they appeared separately at Bristol Magistrates’ Court accused of two charges of assisting an offender.

They are alleged to have impeded the police in apprehending the two youths accused of murdering Mason and Max.

Jamie Ogbourne, 26, of Bishport Avenue, Bristol and Bailey Westcott, 22, of Vowell Close, Bristol were ordered to appear at Bristol Crown Court on March 8.

At Bristol Crown Court on Friday, a trial date was set by Judge Peter Blair KC, The Recorder of Bristol, for Anthony Snook, who is also accused of murdering the boys.

Snook, 44, of Dowling Road, Hartcliffe, Bristol, was excused attendance for the short hearing.

The judge fixed a trial date of October 7 and remanded Snook into custody.