Suspected chemical attacker told ‘hand yourself in’ after evidence found

By Press Association
Suspect Abdul Ezedi was last seen in north London (Metropolitan Police/PA)
A suspected chemical attacker has been urged by police to “do the right thing and hand yourself in”, as it emerged officers have found “significant and important” evidence during searches.

Abdul Ezedi, 35, from the Newcastle area, who is described as having very “significant injuries to the right side of his face”, is still on the run following Wednesday’s attack in Clapham, south London.

A 31-year-old mother, believed to be known to Ezedi, was attacked with a corrosive alkaline substance and remains “very poorly” and sedated in hospital, with her injuries thought to be “life-changing”.

The injuries to her daughters, aged three and eight, are “not likely to be life-changing”.

Metropolitan Police Commander Jon Savell told reporters outside Scotland Yard that “significant and important pieces of evidence” were recovered in searches carried out in east London and Newcastle on Thursday night.

He said: “In terms of our manhunt for Ezedi, we’ve got a large team of very experienced detectives leading the manhunt, using all the tactics that you would expect us to use, lots of officers out on the ground.

“We’re working very closely with colleagues from Transport for London, British Transport Police and our colleagues in Northumbria Police as well.

“Last night, five search warrants were executed – two in east London and three up in Newcastle. We’ve recovered some significant and important pieces of evidence which will help with our investigation.”

Making a direct appeal to Ezedi, Mr Savell said: “Abdul, you clearly have got some very significant injuries.

“We’ve seen the images. You need some medical help, so do the right thing and hand yourself in.”