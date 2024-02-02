Labourer who posed as a multimillionaire to prey on teenage girls jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Labourer who posed as a multimillionaire to prey on teenage girls jailed

By Press Association
Jake Wright was jailed for a string of offences at Snaresbrook Crown Court (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Jake Wright was jailed for a string of offences at Snaresbrook Crown Court (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A labourer who posed as a multimillionaire to lure teenage girls into sending him obscene photos before threatening them with violence has been jailed for nine years – with a further four years on extended licence, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Sadistic Jake Wright even bullied one of his victims into taking an overdose while on a video call after telling her she should take her own life.

The 29-year-old groomed three teenage girls aged between 15 and 17 whom he met on Snapchat, lying that he was a wealthy playboy with £300 million in his bank account and access to a string of lavish homes.

In reality he was a labourer doing odd jobs, living in Chingford, east London.

Wright was jailed for causing sexual exploitation of a child, causing a child to engage in sexual activity, paying for sexual services of a child, making indecent photographs of a child and threats to kill, at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

A Met Police spokesman said the court ruled that Wright posed a high risk of harm to children and the general public.

As well as the prison sentence, he was made subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order – which limits future use of the internet and contact with children.

The judge also issued indefinite restraining orders preventing Wright from having future contact with any of the four victims – and the defendant was also barred from working with children and vulnerable adults.

The force spokesman added that forfeiture and destruction orders were issued for seized digital devices, decommissioned firearms and a swastika flag.

Wright used screenshots of fake bank statements to give the impression that he had millions of pounds and was living the life of a wealthy playboy.

But Wright’s lies unravelled at the end of a police hunt that began in September 2022, when the family of a teenage girl he had groomed made a report to the Metropolitan Police.

Four months earlier, he had contacted her on Snapchat, gradually gaining her trust until he offered her £12,000 for sexual photographs of herself, later getting her friend to feature in the images too.

As his demands continued the victims eventually refused to take more photos, but he threatened them over video calls, sending photographs of him holding a gun, and lied that he had a brother with terrorist connections.

He sent them horrifying videos of beheadings, and threatened to send the obscene images to their family and friends, which he subsequently did.

The victims did not know who Wright was, but once detectives identified him they realised he was linked to two other cases, one in the West Midlands and one in the City of London.

He had used the same tactics to target the victim in the Midlands in March 2022, but gave her the ultimatum of either coming to London to be raped by him; having the obscene images sent to her family and friends; or to kill herself.

Wright contacted victims on Snapchat (Alamy/PA)

This led to the harrowing video call in which she took an overdose and was lucky to survive.

Detective Constable Samantha Thompson, the investigating officer, said: “I would like to commend the victims in this harrowing case, who have been truly traumatised by Wright.

“The memory of these horrific crimes will remain with them and their families for the rest of their lives. I hope this sentencing will bring them some peace.

“We will continue to do everything we can to ensure sexual predators who make our streets unsafe for women and girls are brought to justice.

“If you have been a victim of a sexual offence, we would urge you to speak to police so that you can get the support you deserve.”

The City of London case in October 2022 involved a 17-year-old girl who was also groomed via Snapchat.

Wright offered the girl £60,000 to meet him at a hotel and have sex with him, but he then refused to pay her.

He was arrested days later and when police searched his home they found four decommissioned guns.

Detective Chief Inspector Jo Lloyd from the Met’s Online Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation team, said: “Our priority is to safeguard children at risk and pursue offenders who orchestrate this abuse through grooming and/or direct contact abuse.

“Prevention is key and we know we cannot do this alone.

“We are working with education and schools officers to ensure schools, parents and children have the information available to identify any potential risks and support age appropriate conversations around keeping children safe.

“We want to continue to encourage parents and young people to take appropriate steps to remain safe online.

“The internet can be a great space for young people to play, socialise and learn, and offers wonderful opportunities. However, it can be used by offenders to prey on young people and commit serious offences.

“I want to urge parents to have conversations with their children about online safety, learn how their children use the internet and, if they notice any behavioural changes in their child, ask questions and explore if there is something worrying them.

“If you have any concerns about online child abuse we would urge you to call police on 101, or 999 in an emergency – we have specially trained officers who will listen and investigate where needed.”