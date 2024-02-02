Sir Ernest Shackleton’s Polar Medal to leave UK unless bought domestically

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir Ernest Shackleton’s Polar Medal to leave UK unless bought domestically

By Press Association
Sir Ernest Shackleton’s Polar Medal is valued at more than £1.7 million (DCMS)
The Polar Medal of Antarctic explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton will leave the UK unless a domestic buyer is willing to pay roughly £1.76 million.

An export bar has been placed on the silver badge, which the Government says is the last of Sir Ernest’s medals still in the UK.

The Irish explorer, born in 1874, received the medal in recognition of his three polar expeditions in the 1900s.

Arts and Heritage Minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay made the bar on the advice of the Reviewing Committee on the Export of Works of Art and Objects of Cultural Interest, which found that its departure from the UK would be a misfortune due to the item’s historical significance.

Ernest Shackleton on the bridge of the Nimrod, moored on the Thames in London (PA)

The medal is valued at £1,760,000 (plus VAT of £44,000).

The Polar Medal, formerly named The Arctic Medal, is given to individuals for outstanding service to the field of polar research.

In 1907, Sir Ernest’s Nimrod expedition aimed to be the first to reach the South Pole – and although it was unsuccessful, it was the first expedition in history to travel within 100 miles of the South Pole and successfully ascend Mount Erebus.

Lord Parkinson said: “Over the course of three Antarctic expeditions, Sir Ernest Shackleton demonstrated his dedication to polar research, his extraordinary bravery, and a thirst for adventure unrivalled even by many of his contemporaries.

“The admiration and interest which Shackleton’s exploits inspired continues to this day, so it is right that this medal – a recognition of his immense contribution to polar exploration – should be saved for the nation so that it can continue to inspire the public for many years to come.”

Committee chairman, Andrew Hochhauser KC, said: “The Polar Medal was instituted in September 1904, at first to reward the participants in Captain Robert F. Scott’s successful first expedition to the Antarctic region, and then to reward future expedition members and leaders.

“Besides Captain Scott, its other most distinguished recipient was Sir Ernest Henry Shackleton.

“This is the original, full-sized version of the medal awarded to Shackleton.

“This unique artefact is of outstanding significance as the most important and original of the UK medals to have been awarded to one of Britain’s greatest polar explorers.

“It should go to a UK public institution where it can remind visitors of Shackleton’s extraordinary achievements and inspire future generations of leaders.”

The decision on the badge’s export licence application, a government document that indicates an approval to export specific number of goods to specified countries, will be deferred for a period ending on May 1 2024.

At the end of the first deferral period owners will have a consideration period of 15 days to make offers to purchase the medal at the recommended price of £1,760,000.

This will be followed by a second deferral period if an option agreement is signed.