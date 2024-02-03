Irish leader hails ‘special day for people of Northern Ireland’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Irish leader hails ‘special day for people of Northern Ireland’

By Press Association
Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O'Neill in the Great Hall at Parliament Buildings at Stormont, before a sitting of the Northern Ireland Assembly where where she is expected to be named Northern Ireland's first nationalist first minister. Picture date: Saturday February 3, 2024.
Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O’Neill in the Great Hall at Parliament Buildings at Stormont, before a sitting of the Northern Ireland Assembly where where she is expected to be named Northern Ireland’s first nationalist first minister. A “historic day” has been hailed as devolved government is expected to return in Northern Ireland. Picture date: Saturday February 3, 2024.

Irish leaders have hailed a “special day for the people of Northern Ireland” as devolved government was restored after two years of suspension.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill made history on Saturday when she was confirmed as the first nationalist or republican First Minister.

She will serve alongside DUP MLA Emma Little-Pengelly as deputy First Minister.

Former DUP leader Edwin Poots was elected as the new Assembly Speaker.

Irish president Michael D Higgins said the reactivation of the Assembly “will be welcomed by all those who wish to see an effective system of powersharing”.

He also praised the first speeches by Ms O’Neill and Ms Little-Pengelly in their new roles as “impressive in their inclusion and warmth”.

World Food Forum – Rome
President of Ireland Michael D Higgins hailed the return of the devolved government (Brian Lawless/PA)

“The speeches of both the First Minister and the deputy First Minister were most impressive in their inclusion, warmth and their wish to get to grips with all of the important practical tasks that they will face,” he said.

“This obvious shared desire to work together offers the best of prospects for the institutions to serve all of the people and to meet their differing needs.

“I wish the First Minister, deputy First Minister and their Ministers well in their new roles in the work that lies ahead of them as we look ahead to the full restoration of all of the institutions of devolved government.”

Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheal Martin said he looks forward to working with all the new ministers.

But he said Northern Ireland “faces a number of real challenges”.

“While the last few weeks and months have focused on restoring the Assembly and Executive, the hard work now begins in earnest,” he said.

“Northern Ireland faces a number of real challenges.

“An Executive working collectively – and prioritising real, everyday needs over questions of identity – can meet these challenges.

“The Government stands ready to support the work of the Executive and to work in partnership with the British Government in this.”

The Tanaiste also said he looks forward to an “early meeting of the North-South Ministerial Council (NSMC).

“The NSMC will play a key role in the period ahead in making sure that we make the most of shared opportunities, including supporting the all-island economy, which continues to be a source of prosperity, growth, and livelihoods for many from all communities across this island,” he said.

“Northern Ireland’s unique position as part of the UK internal market while, at the same time, having unique access to the EU’s single market of nearly 450 million people provides a solid opportunity for growth.

“It will now be for the Executive and Assembly to ensure that Northern Ireland can prosper and grow using these unrivalled opportunities.”