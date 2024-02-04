Man arrested after woman killed in dog attack

A 39-year-old man has been arrested following the death of a woman believed to have been attacked by two dogs.

Essex Police said its officers were called to Hillman Avenue in Jaywick shortly after 4pm on Saturday where they found the victim seriously injured.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, who is from the village, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous dog offences and is being questioned by detectives in custody.

The dogs had to be destroyed and experts will confirm their breed later.

A force spokesperson said: “We have been carrying out inquiries to establish the circumstances which led up to the incident and we believe she had been assaulted by two dogs.”

The scene is now safe for members of the public, they added.

Chief Superintendent Glen Pavelin said: “My thoughts, and those of our officers and staff, are with the family of the woman who died yesterday.

“This incident will be a huge shock to the community and I understand their concerns.

A police cordon in Hillman Avenue, Jaywick after a woman was killed in a dog attack (Essex Police/PA)

“We’ll have officers in the area throughout today so please come and speak to them if you have any information or are worried.

“Experienced detectives are leading the investigation to identify exactly what has happened.

“I know there will be speculation about the breed of the dogs involved.

“We’re waiting for confirmation from experts about this before releasing further details and I’d ask people not to speculate.

“If anyone has any information about what has happened please contact us.”

Contact the force online quoting reference 723 of Saturday, on information can be provided to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.