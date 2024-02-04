Renewed calls for public inquiry into so-called Battle of Orgreave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewed calls for public inquiry into so-called Battle of Orgreave

By Press Association
Police in anti-riot gear escort picketers away from their position near the Orgreave coking plant in June 1984 (PA)
Calls for a public inquiry into events on one of the most violent days of the year-long miners’ strike are being stepped up following new footage on TV of clashes between police and pickets.

The violent confrontation in June 1984 outside a coking plant in Orgreave, Yorkshire, led to many miners being injured and arrested, although their trials later collapsed.

A three-part Channel 4 documentary on the miners’ strike focused on the so-called Battle of Orgreave last week, broadcasting new footage of the clashes.

Campaigners say the documentary should have the same impact as the ITV programme on the Post Office Horizon scandal.

The Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign (OTJC) said an inquiry was in the public interest to put an end to “years of lies and cover-ups”.

Kevin Horne, a campaign activist and ex miner who was arrested at Orgreave, said there was continuing upset and anger in former mining communities.

“Government and police documents from the time of the strike hidden away from the public until at least 2066 and growing numbers who support this campaign for truth and justice show it is necessary to hold an Orgreave inquiry to have an authoritative and full review of what happened and why we were treated so badly. We were only striking for the right to work.”

Campaign group secretary Kate Flannery said: “The Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign submitted detailed and compelling evidence to the Home Office about why an inquiry should take place into the state-sanctioned police riot at Orgreave on 18th June 1984.

Police watch as pickets face them against a background of burning cars at the Orgreave coke works in June 1984
“Striking miners were violently assaulted, miners were arrested to be later acquitted by the court due to police lies and fabricated evidence.

“No-one in the police or government have ever been held to account for what the government directed and the police did. This is a serious threat to our already declining democracy.”

Former miner John Dunn said: “The Tories are obviously worried about an Orgreave inquiry further exposing their scandals and attempts to stifle dissent.

“Their recent raft of punitive and draconian policing anti-strike and anti-protest legislation is designed to criminalise us and shut us up. The right to protest and the right to strike is what we should expect in a democracy.”