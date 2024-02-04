£20k reward offered for alkali attack suspect who ‘used very strong corrosive’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£20k reward offered for alkali attack suspect who ‘used very strong corrosive’

By Press Association
A CCTV image of Abdul Ezedi, the suspect in the Clapham alkali attack, at Tesco in Caledonian Road, north London (Metropolitan Police/PA)
The suspect in the alkali attack in south London used a “very strong concentrated corrosive substance”, police have revealed, as they offered a reward of up to £20,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Metropolitan Police officers have been searching for Abdul Ezedi, 35, since Wednesday when a 31-year-old woman suffered potentially life-changing injuries while her daughters, aged eight and three, were also hurt in the attack in Clapham.

The woman, who was known to Ezedi, remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Investigators believe there are people who know the location of Ezedi, who is from Newcastle, and have not come forward and the Met has warned anyone found assisting him will face arrest.

(PA Graphics)
Commander Jon Savell said analysis of the substance showed it was highly corrosive.

He said: “The liquid used in the attack was a very strong concentrated corrosive substance, either liquid sodium hydroxide or liquid sodium carbonate.

“Further inquiries are ongoing including comparison with the containers seized from Ezedi’s address in Newcastle.”

Sodium hydroxide and sodium carbonate are used in detergents and to make soaps, while sodium hydroxide is also used in drain cleaners.

The force also said it has new information on Ezedi’s movements, including that the last sighting of him was at 9.33pm at Tower Hill Underground station in east London on January 31, shortly after the attack in Clapham.

Previous sightings put him at King’s Cross Station at around 9pm on January 31 and police said he boarded a Victoria Line train to Victoria Station, arriving at 9.10pm.

He then boarded an eastbound District Line train to Tower Hill at 9.16pm.

Mr Savell added: “I am hugely grateful to the public for the significant number of calls that we have received.

“Your help is critical. A reward of up to £20,000 is now available for information leading to his arrest.

“I must warn anyone who is helping Ezedi to evade capture – if you are harbouring or assisting him then you will be arrested.

The manhunt to find Ezedi is being led by the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, working in conjunction with a broad range of specialist departments and local policing teams.

The Met is also working with the Home Office, UK Border Force, UK Visas and Immigration, the National Crime Agency, British Transport Police and several other police forces.

It comes as questions have been raised over how the suspect, who was granted asylum in the UK after two failed attempts, was able to stay in the country despite being convicted of a sex offence.

Abdul Ezedi was allowed to stay in the country after pleading guilty to a sex assault in 2018 (Met Police/PA)

Ezedi, who is thought to have arrived in the UK from Afghanistan on the back of a lorry in 2016, claimed to have converted to Christianity, which would have put him at risk following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

The Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle said in a statement it had found nothing to suggest he had become a Catholic but checks are continuing.

The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed Ezedi was handed a suspended sentence at Newcastle Crown Court on January 9, 2018 after pleading guilty to one charge of sexual assault and one of exposure.

He was put on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

As part of the search, raids have been carried out at two addresses in east London and three in Newcastle, yielding “significant and important pieces of evidence”, police said.

They include empty containers with corrosive warnings found at one address in Newcastle, which were shown in footage released by detectives on Saturday.

Police at the scene of the chemical attack in south London (PA)

The wanted man left Newcastle in the “very, very early hours” of Wednesday and travelled south to the capital and was in the Tooting area by around 6.30am, police say.

His vehicle was seen again in Croydon, south London, at around 4.30pm and by around 7pm he was in Streatham.

Ezedi allegedly threw the younger child to the ground during the attack at 7.25pm, before attempting to drive away from the scene, crashing into a stationary vehicle and fleeing on foot.

Minutes later he boarded a Tube train at Clapham South Underground station, and by 8pm he was at King’s Cross Tube station.

Police say three members of the public who came to the aid of the family during Wednesday’s attack, two aged in their 30s and one in her 50s, have all been discharged from hospital with minor burns.

Five officers who responded to the incident were also treated and have now left hospital.