Two arrested in probe into deaths of Bristol teenagers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Two arrested in probe into deaths of Bristol teenagers

By Press Association
Mason Rist and Max Dixon were killed in Bristol (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)
Mason Rist and Max Dixon were killed in Bristol (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the deaths of two teenagers in Bristol last weekend.

Mason Rist, 15 and Max Dixon, 16, died on January 27 after being attacked in the Knowle West area of the city.

Avon and Somerset Police said a 49-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy are being questioned in custody after being arrested on Sunday morning.

It brings the total number of people arrested in connection with the killings to 12.

Three people are charged with murder and two are charged with assisting an offender.

They were all remanded in custody after appearing in court earlier this week.

Two teenage boys aged 14 and 17, who were earlier arrested on suspicion of murder, remain in custody after warrants for further detention were granted.

Two of the others have been released on conditional bail and no further action has been taken against another arrested person.

Detective Superintendent Gary Haskins said: “A dozen people have now been arrested since the tragic events in south Bristol last weekend.

“Mason and Max’s families are being supported by specialist family liaison officers and were earlier today updated about the latest two arrests.

“We are hugely grateful for the support the local community have shown us over the past week and will continue to inform the public of any significant updates regarding this ongoing investigation.”