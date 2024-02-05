Attempted murder accused appears in court after man pushed on to Tube tracks

A 24-year-old man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after another man was pushed on to Tube tracks in London’s West End.

A man was pushed on to the rails at Oxford Circus station at around 3pm on Saturday, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard.

Members of the public helped him back on to the platform before a train arrived and he did not suffer any long-lasting injuries.

Brwa Shorsh, of no fixed address, has been charged with attempted murder and appeared in court on Monday.

Shorsh, wearing a grey jumper and jogging bottoms, was remanded in custody until his next appearance at the Old Bailey on March 4.

Detectives are appealing to witnesses who saw what happened or the events leading up to it to contact them.

Anyone with information can contact BTP via text on 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting 379 of February 3 2024.