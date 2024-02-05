PM and Taoiseach play down suggestion of strains in Anglo-Irish relationship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PM and Taoiseach play down suggestion of strains in Anglo-Irish relationship

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (Manu Fernandez/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar have played down suggestions of tensions between the two governments after they did not appear together in public to mark the return of powersharing to Northern Ireland.

While the two leaders did meet privately, they held separate engagements with Stormont’s political leaders.

Mr Varadkar said the day was about progress in Northern Ireland, rather than the two premiers, while Mr Sunak said Ireland would remain a “close and valued” partner of the UK.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he deeply regretted Ireland’s legal challenge over the Legacy Act (Liam McBurney/PA)

Speculation over a rift in the Anglo-Irish relationship has increased since Dublin launched an interstate legal challenge against the UK Government’s contentious legislation to address the legacy of the Northern Ireland Troubles.

Laws enacted by the UK Government strive to provide a limited form of immunity to those accused of Troubles-related offences.

The move has faced staunch criticism and is opposed by many victims’ groups in Northern Ireland and all the main Stormont parties.

Last week, Mr Sunak used a call with the Irish premier to confront his counterpart about the UK’s “disappointment” over the legal challenge.

He repeated those sentiments on Monday, saying he “deeply regretted” the move.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said focus should be on the return of the Stormont Executive (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Varadkar said he had had a “very good meeting” with Mr Sunak at Stormont.

He said: “There’s a long standing tradition since the Good Friday Agreement was signed that the Taoiseach would attend events like this.

“This isn’t about us, this is about Northern Ireland.

“It’s about the major political parties here coming together, forming an executive working together on the day to day issues that people across the province are concerned about.

“So it isn’t really about me or the Prime Minister.

“It’s about powersharing here in Northern Ireland, which is so important.

“So I think the focus will be on them rather than us.”

Asked why he had not appeared in public alongside Mr Varadkar, the Prime Minister said: “Ireland is always going to be a close and valued partner and friend of the United Kingdom. That’s always been the case and will remain the case.

“Whilst we deeply regret the decision that the Irish Government made on legacy, we disagree with it, but it is important we continue to co-operate where we can.

“I met the Taoiseach today, I spoke to him last week.

“I also was the first prime minister to attend the British-Irish Council in over a decade.

“I regularly speak to him and I also have an enormous amount of respect for all strands of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.”

Mr Sunak added: “I also congratulated him on Ireland’s rugby victory while I was at it.”

Following her meeting with the Taoiseach, the DUP’s Emma Little-Pengelly said she looked forward to building a relationship Mr Varadkar based on “mutual respect”.

She added: “It makes sense for us to have a constructive relationship – we haven’t always had in the past”.