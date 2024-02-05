Industrial action to continue until public sector pay addressed – ICTU

Industrial action is to continue until an acceptable offer on public sector pay is made, the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) has said.

Public sector workers, including nurses, teachers, police staff and civil servants among others, staged one of the biggest joint strikes in Northern Ireland’s recent history last month over pay.

Pay awards for public sector workers have not been made during the effective collapse of devolved government over the last two years.

Public sector workers take part in a rally at Belfast City Hall, as an estimated 150,000 workers take part in walkouts over pay across Northern Ireland in January (PA)

In December the UK Government offered a £3.3 billion package to stabilise finances in Northern Ireland – including £600 million to settle public sector pay claims for a restored Assembly and Executive.

Last weekend saw a successful recall of the Assembly and nomination of ministers to led departments which had been run by senior civil servants with limited powers for the last two years.

ICTU assistant general secretary Gerry Murphy met with the new Stormont Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald on Monday ahead of the first meeting of the newly formed Executive.

He said it is “clear” that the money is now available to settle pay claims across the entire public sector.

“The minister made clear to us that public sector pay was an immediate priority for her and her department,” he said.

“We welcome the minister’s commitment to settle these disputes as quickly and comprehensively as possible.

Stormont Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald (PA)

“The Irish Congress of Trade Unions stands united and firm in our collective industrial action.

“That action has successfully brought us to the point where we can resolve these issues. However, we are also clear that that industrial action will continue until we receive proposals from relevant departments and agencies that workers can accept.”

Meanwhile transport workers say they will suspend strike action planned for February 15 to give Stormont leaders “space to make an improved pay offer”.

In a joint statement, the transport unions – GMB, Unite and Siptu – said given the potential for the new Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd to “move quickly and offer workers a pay increase”, they said it was “unanimously agreed by all three unions” to reschedule the date of the next, planned strike action – which was provisionally set for February 15 – until the end of the month.

However, they added that if a “realistic offer” is not made, the next strike action by bus and rail workers will run for 72 hours on a staggered basis after midnight on February 27 to after midnight February 29″.

Peter Macklin, GMB organiser, said: “Today’s meeting unanimously agreed to postpone the action pencilled in for February 15 to the end of the month.

“The unions want to provide the politicians and Translink the space to provide a cost-of-living pay increase for public transport workers.

“However, they should be under no illusions – in the absence of any such offer, our members will be left with no alternative but to proceed with the planned three-day action at the end of the month.”