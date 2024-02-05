‘Naked’ campaigner urges Government to take action to help swifts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Naked’ campaigner urges Government to take action to help swifts

By Press Association
Tory peer and ex-minister Zac Goldsmith carries a swift box as he accompanies ‘naked’ nature campaigner Hannah Bourne-Taylor (Victoria Jones/PA)
A “naked” nature campaigner has attended a meeting with Government wearing only silhouettes of swifts as part of a campaign to help the birds.

Hannah Bourne-Taylor was accompanied by Tory peer and ex-minister Zac Goldsmith for the meeting in Westminster to urge the Government to mandate “swift bricks” in new homes and extensions.

The nest boxes – hollow bricks with an entry hole – provide nesting opportunities in buildings for the migratory birds, who are red listed due to concerns over their conservation status.

Ms Bourne-Taylor said: “According to estimates by the British Trust for Ornithology, as few as 45,000 pairs of swifts remain in Britain with their population in rapid decline.

“Our home is their home and without swift bricks, there is no safe, permanent nesting habitat for swifts anywhere in this country.

“I feel it is necessary to make a bold move again to remind the government that the very existence of these beloved birds dubbed our ‘icons of summer’ is at stake.”

She said all the Government had to do was add a requirement to building regulations mandating the £30 bricks.

A swift brick carried by Tory peer Zac Goldsmith
Swift bricks provide a place for the birds to nest (Victoria Jones/PA)

Lord Goldsmith said; “The proposal is so simple. Swift bricks are sustainable, require no maintenance and can be added simply as a brick when a new home is built.

“Modern homes are structurally unaccommodating for nature, in particular for cavity nesting birds like swifts.

“It is a key reason their numbers are collapsing and why they have been added to the dreaded red list of the most endangered species.

“This simple step would help turn those numbers around and I can’t see any reason at all why the government would resist.”