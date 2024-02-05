No sign of chemical attack suspect since Wednesday, police reveal

Alkali attack suspect Abdul Ezedi was last seen on Southwark Bridge in London on Wednesday night, police have revealed.

Counter-terrorism officers have been drafted in to help scour hundreds of hours of CCTV in the search for the 35-year-old, who was last seen about 9.50pm that night.

Detectives are working on the premise that he is either being hidden by someone or has come to harm.

He was using his bank card to travel around on the Tube network, but the card has not been used since Wednesday.

Police at the scene in Lessar Avenue near Clapham Common (James Weech/PA)

Ezedi does not have his phone on him – which makes the search more challenging, officers said – it has been recovered and analysed by police.

Officers arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender on Monday and later released him on bail.

However, they said that there is no evidence to suggest Ezedi had planned to go on the run.

A 31-year-old woman may lose the sight in her right eye after the attack, while her daughters – aged eight and three – were also hurt but have since been discharged from hospital.

The manhunt entered its fifth day on Monday with a £20,000 reward in place for anyone with information leading to Ezedi’s arrest.

More than 200 calls have been received from members of the public with potential sightings, but they have since been discounted.