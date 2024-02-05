Home Office dealt with Reading terrorist with ‘woeful inadequacy’ before attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Office dealt with Reading terrorist with ‘woeful inadequacy’ before attack

By Press Association
Khairi Saadallah was handed a whole-life sentence at the Old Bailey (Thames Valley Police/PA)
The Home Office dealt with triple killer Khairi Saadallah with “woeful inadequacy” before the Reading terror attack, an inquest has heard.

The director of the Home Office’s Foreign National Offenders Returns Command (FNORC), Jane Sutton, said the quality of work and interactions with the Libyan refugee “fell below the standards that would have been expected”.

Joseph Ritchie-Bennett, James Furlong and David Wails were murdered by Saadallah on June 20 2020 in Forbury Gardens.

The inquest at the Old Bailey into their deaths heard the terrorist was “in limbo” for a number of years as his asylum application in the UK was refused, and he was also ineligible for deportation to Libya because of the country’s civil war.

Two prison associates of Saadallah gave statements to the inquest in which both spoke of his desire to kill people and of his “obvious” mental health issues.

Director of Prevent Michael Stewart, who also gave evidence on Monday, apologised to those affected by the attacks.

Ms Sutton said there was no opportunity to deport Saadallah because of the civil war in Libya, but conceded some options were not considered, such as deporting him via a third country.

Giving evidence to the inquest, she said: “There are a number of errors that were made throughout KS’s engagement with the Home Office and the immigration department and at times the quality of our work and interactions with him fell below the standards that would have been expected.”

Counsel to the inquest Nicholas Moss KC asked: “Did it, at times, fall well below the standard?”

Ms Sutton replied: “Yes.”

Mr Moss continued: “On multiple occasions?”

Ms Sutton said: “Yes.”

Continuing the questioning, the families’ legal representative, Peter Skelton KC, said some people would say there was “woeful inadequacy” in the way the Home Office dealt with Saadallah in the years leading up to the attack.

He said: “Is that a conclusion that is justified?”

Ms Sutton responded: “Yes.”

One of Saadallah’s associates in prison, Harley David Webb, gave a statement to the inquest in which he said: “He said he was going to body people, meaning he was going to kill people.

“I can’t believe what has happened – I thought he was talking shit.

“It was obvious that he had mental health issues.

“Three weeks before his release his mental health got worse. About three weeks before his release, (Saadallah) was really messed up in his head.”

Speaking about the comment Saadallah made about wanting to “body” people, Mr Webb said: “I didn’t know whether he meant people on the inside or the outside.

“I remember asking him what was going on in his head, all he kept saying was he was going to body someone.”

Another of Saadallah’s prison associates, Anthony Bloomfield, said he was once involved in a group discussion in February 2020 with other prisoners, including Saadallah, where “the subject of jihad was raised”.

His statement read: “He said if he had the opportunity he would be one of the first people to start chopping people.

“He said if he could get away with murder, he would.

“From my understanding, (Saadallah) would do something if given the chance.”

Director of Prevent Michael Stewart said he and his colleagues went to work in the Home Office to prevent attacks such as Forbury Gardens, but added: “We know that we will not always be able to do so, but that does not make us any less sorry for a case like this.”

In January 2021, Saadallah was handed a whole-life sentence at the Old Bailey after pleading guilty to three murders and three attempted murders.

The inquest continues.