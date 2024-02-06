Heaton-Harris to brief US Congress members on Stormont return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heaton-Harris to brief US Congress members on Stormont return

By Press Association
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is visiting the US (Liam McBurney/PA)
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has travelled to Washington to update US Congress members on the restoration of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Mr Heaton-Harris will also use the trip to update US politicians on the implementation of the Government’s controversial new Legacy Act.

The powersharing institutions were restored on Saturday after a deal between the UK Government and the DUP to address unionist concerns over post-Brexit trading arrangements, which included passing new legislation at Westminster.

The newly formed Executive held its first meeting on Monday.

Stormont Assembly
First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly before an Executive meeting on Monday (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Heaton-Harris said he would use the trip to “champion Northern Ireland’s economic potential as a great place to trade, invest, visit and study”.

He will also brief members of the State Department and the National Security Council, US businesses and the Ad Hoc Committee to Protect the Good Friday Agreement.

He said: “With the Northern Ireland Executive and Assembly restored and working for the people of Northern Ireland, I am pleased to be updating our US stakeholders, whose steadfast support has been invaluable, at this important moment for Northern Ireland.

“This is an exciting time, with local, elected representatives in place at Stormont to help Northern Ireland realise its full potential as a fantastic place to live, work and invest.”

The Northern Ireland Secretary said he would discuss progress over the implementation of the Legacy Act.

Laws enacted by the UK Government strive to provide a limited form of immunity to those accused of Troubles-related offences.

He said: “The UK Government remains absolutely committed to addressing the legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

“This visit provides a timely opportunity to discuss these important matters, including progress in the implementation of the Legacy Act by the new Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery, and in finalising the terms of reference for the Omagh Bombing Inquiry which we hope to announce shortly.

“I look forward to continuing to work with our US stakeholders to progress our shared commitment to transform Northern Ireland for the better.”