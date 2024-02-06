King’s transparency over cancer diagnosis contrasts with death of grandfather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King’s transparency over cancer diagnosis contrasts with death of grandfather

By Press Association
The Queen with her father, King George VI, and Prince Philip watching a young King Charles sitting on a statue at Balmoral in 1951 (PA)
The Queen with her father, King George VI, and Prince Philip watching a young King Charles sitting on a statue at Balmoral in 1951 (PA)

The King’s openness about his cancer diagnosis contrasts significantly from how the news of his grandfather’s ill health was handled.

On February 6 1952, this day 72 years ago, King George VI died in the middle of the night.

He had survived a major operation to remove his left lung in September 1951, but succumbed to a blood clot just a few months later.

It caused a coronary thrombosis, the blockage of the coronary arteries that carry blood to the heart, leading to a sudden collapse and fatal heart failure.

King Charles III’s 75th birthday
King George VI’s death came as a shock to the public and the royal family, as even the King was not informed of the full extent of his illness (PA)

His death came as a shock to the public and the royal family, as even the King was not informed of the full extent of his illness.

He had waved goodbye to his 25-year-old daughter and heiress, Elizabeth, just a few weeks before as she left to visit Kenya.

News of her father’s death, and her immediate accession to the throne, reached the Queen while she was on safari.

Since then, the medical profession – and the royal family – have changed.

Queen Elizabeth II death first anniversary
The late Queen Elizabeth II was on a safari in Kenya when she learned of the death of her father, King George VI (PA)

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Tuesday, former royal press secretary Simon Lewis said that Charles’ openness about his cancer diagnosis has been his “style” as a monarch.

“I think it’s actually been the style of the King’s first year,” he said.

“This is obviously one element of it. But if you think of the book and the access that was given to Robert Hardman, if you think of the documentary, if you think of his whole style as King, I think this is very much in keeping with that.

“And I do think his advisors, with this statement I’m sure we’ll talk about it, have actually got it spot on.

“I think 20 years ago we would have got a very abrupt, short, statement, and that’s about it. And I think they’ve gone as far as they possibly can given that the King has had a diagnosis of cancer and, as a lot of people know, processing that is a pretty tough process.”

King Charles III cancer diagnosis
Daily Mail royal correspondent Robert Hardman told the Today programme there was a ‘great significance’ to the King being so transparent about his health (Victoria Jones/PA)

Mr Lewis said it was “not so much the crisis itself, it’s how you handle the crisis” that defines it.

“In this case, what could have been a crisis, has now been put firmly in context.

“I think he can go about his working life in the knowledge that people have an understanding that he’s having this treatment as well.

“As I say, so many people around the country are having this kind of treatment. There are so many people who want to continue their working lives whilst being treated for cancer.

“I think it’s a very, very positive message.”

Daily Mail royal correspondent Robert Hardman told the Today programme there was a “great significance” to the King being so transparent about his health.

“I think where we are now is, we’ll say so much, but it’s all about precedent,” he said.

“If you set a precedent of giving away all the details, all of the time, immediately, for any patient that can be troubling.

“I think they are going to want to let information out as and when it feels appropriate.

“There’s a sense that we’ve been open enough thus far, if you need to know more you will.

“That’s where we’re standing for now. We want to hold something back, because everybody does.”