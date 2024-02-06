Teenage double murderer jailed for at least 31 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Teenage double murderer jailed for at least 31 years

By Press Association
Michael Jonas was stabbed to death in Bromley (Handout/PA)
Michael Jonas was stabbed to death in Bromley (Handout/PA)

A drill rapper who committed two murders within a year has been locked up for at least 31 years.

Nyron Jean-Baptiste was found guilty of murdering 17-year-old Michael Jonas, who was fatally stabbed in Betts Park, Bromley, south London, on November 2 2017.

Almost exactly a year later, he murdered 15-year-old Jay Hughes outside a chicken shop in Bellingham, south-east London, on November 1 2018.

In 2019, Jean-Baptiste, 22, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 19 years for his part in Jay’s killing.

On Tuesday, Judge Peter Rook jailed him for life at the Old Bailey with a minimum term of 31 years for Michael’s murder.

Five co-defendants also received life sentences having been found guilty of murder after CCTV and forensics linked them to the crime.

Ryan Brown, 21, from Croydon, was handed a minimum term of 12 years.

Divon Henry-Campbell, 23, from Gravesend in Kent, received a term of 18 years; Jamie Marshall, 22, from Bromley, got 13 years; Jason Smith, 20, was handed 12 years and six months; and Sarraviho Smith, 24, was told he would spend at least 17 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

On Monday, Michael’s mother Petrona Anderson said her son would be “missed forever” and that his death gives her nightmares “every night”.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, she said: “I could not believe this was the same park I had been taking Michael to since he was very young and now he was lying on the ground, stabbed to death.

“The passing of my son makes me feel broken inside, as if a part of me has gone with him.

“Not a day goes by where I don’t think about him. I miss him so much.”

Ms Anderson added: “Michael was loved by everyone. He was a talented young man with goals and morals.”

Michael’s father, Michael Jonas Sr, said losing his son was the most “devastating” part of his life.

Mr Jonas worked as a bus driver for more than 22 years but had to give up his job as it was “difficult living my life knowing what happened to my son”.

He said: “Listening to the detail in court about how my son was brutally killed will stay with me for the rest of my days.

“No-one should ever have to bury their child first, it’s my death sentence.

“There is a hole in my heart that will stay there forever.

“These young men have shown no remorse for what they have done to my son. They had their chance to change and have not.”

He added that Michael was a “lovely person” who had just enrolled in college before he was killed.