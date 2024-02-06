Care home resident makes emotional return to pub she ran for 27 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Care home resident makes emotional return to pub she ran for 27 years

By Press Association
Sheila Sanders, 88, pulls a pint alongside present pub landlord Paul Allen (Care UK/ PA)
A pensioner has pulled a pint at the pub she ran alongside her late husband for 27 years on a special visit arranged through her care home’s Wishing Tree initiative.

Former landlady Sheila Sanders, 88, said it was “great to go back” to the King’s Head Inn in Mendlesham, Suffolk, which she ran with her husband Jim before handing the keys over in 2000.

Her husband died three years ago.

Staff at Care UK’s Cedrus House in Stowmarket, where Mrs Sanders is a resident, contacted the pub’s landlord and he agreed to help with a visit, even contacting some former regulars.

Mrs Sanders said that after retiring from running the pub she and her husband built a bungalow on a plot of land behind it, complete with a gate giving them direct access to the beer garden.

“That way, we could go whenever we wanted,” she said.

“It was hard work but we had a lot of fun over the years and made a lot of friends.

“It was great to go back, the place hasn’t changed a bit, and I enjoyed pulling a pint – although I’m too old to work in a pub now!”

She recalled how she once ejected a drinker from the pub.

“I’ve had to kick customers out too, including one who squirted me with the soda siphon – he thought he was being funny,” she said.

“He came back grovelling the next day.

“I let him in but told him ‘don’t you ever do that again!’”

Deepa Reju, home manager at Cedrus House, said: “Sheila is definitely a character and she always delights us with stories from her time working as a landlady.

“Our Wishing Tree initiative exists to enable residents to revisit the things that mattered to them most or create new memories.

“Sheila and her husband ran the King’s Head Inn for 27 years, during which time they saw their children grow up, met countless people and most likely pulled thousands of pints. You could tell she was right at home the minute we walked in.

“We had an amazing day out – Sheila certainly hadn’t forgotten how to pull the perfect pint.”