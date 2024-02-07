PM says he will examine report which calls for NI to play greater defence role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

PM says he will examine report which calls for NI to play greater defence role

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he will be happy to examine a new report which calls on Northern Ireland to play a greater role in the UK’s national security.

During an exchange at Prime Minister’s Questions, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson also thanked the Prime Minister for his “dedication and leadership” in helping to revive the political institutions at Stormont.

The powersharing Executive has returned after the DUP ended its two year boycott following a deal with the Government to address the unionist party’s concerns over post-Brexit trading arrangements, which included MPs supporting two pieces of legislation.

Prime Minister’s Questions
DUP leader Sir Jeffery Donaldson speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

Sir Jeffrey said: “I want to thank the Prime Minister for his dedication and leadership in helping us to restore our place in the United Kingdom and its internal market, and to revive our political institutions at Stormont.

“The union is more secure as a result of our combined endeavours and together we have greatly enhanced the potential to build a strong and prosperous economy that will help to cement our peace in Northern Ireland.”

Sir Jeffrey added: “Securing peace in an unstable world is vital for all of us, and therefore will the Prime Minister examine the findings of a recent report by Policy Exchange that calls for Northern Ireland to play an even greater role in the defence of our nation?”

Mr Sunak paid tribute to Sir Jeffrey’s leadership over recent months.

He added: “He and I agree that the Union is stronger for the return of devolution and the work that we’ve done.”

He said he would be “delighted” to examine the findings of the report.

“I have seen, with my own visits, the vital role that Northern Ireland is playing through the location of firms like Thales and Harland and Wolff.

“I am delighted in last week’s command paper we specifically committed to examining how we can further bolster Northern Ireland’s share of the UK defence sector because it’s another essential pillar of our precious economic union.”

The Policy Exchange report this week said that Northern Ireland is key to addressing the UK’s security concerns.

The report called for the UK Government to expand its naval and air presence in Northern Ireland for “maritime patrol missions against Russian intrusion”.

It also urged the UK and its regional partners to unite and “up the ante” in pressing Dublin to do its “fair share for collective security”.