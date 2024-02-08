Woman allegedly raped by ex-Met officer said ‘he’s going to kill us’, jury told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman allegedly raped by ex-Met officer said ‘he’s going to kill us’, jury told

By Press Association
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of former Metropolitan Police officer Cliff Mitchell, who is accused of five rapes and two kidnaps in the dock at Croydon Crown Court. Issue date: Monday February 5, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story COURTS Mitchell. Photo credit should read: Elizabeth Cook/PA WireNOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.
A woman allegedly raped and kidnapped by a former Metropolitan Police officer pleaded with an emergency call handler for help, saying “he’s going to kill us” as she desperately tried to escape, a court has heard.

The alleged victim said Cliff Mitchell approached her with a knife in September 2023 before tying her up with cable ties and putting tape over her mouth.

She alleges that Mitchell forced her and another person to get into his car and only managed to escape by saying she had to get out of the vehicle because she felt sick.

She was later seen running through traffic by members of the public before a passer-by noticed what was going on and managed to get her in her vehicle, jurors at Croydon Crown Court were told.

Cliff Mitchell
Cliff Mitchell denies the charges at Croydon Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

In a 999 call played to the court, the distressed woman told the operator “he’s kidnapped me” and “he’s behind us” as she travelled in the car of the passer-by who had offered help.

The woman, who cannot be named, believed Mitchell, 24, was pursuing her in his white Audi.

She also told the call handler that he was a Met officer, the court heard.

The driver of the car said she had spotted the alleged victim getting out of the white Audi before “running in the middle of the road”.

There was bruising to her knees, a slight scabbed and reddened area on her elbow and multiple discreet scratches to her hip which she said came from her falling over as she ran away from Mitchell, the court was previously told.

She lost her shoes as she ran from the car.

Mitchell, of Wandsworth, south-west London, was a Pc in the Met’s West Area Basic Command Unit.

He was suspended from the force after the allegations came to light and has since been dismissed.

The former officer is charged with six counts of rape against a girl, including three when she was under 13.

Among these six charges of rape are three counts which state there were at least 30 other occasions where the girl may have been similarly assaulted.

All of the alleged offences took place between January 2014 and April 2017.

The former officer is also charged with seven counts of rape against a woman between April 2020 and September 2023.

He is also charged with breaching a non-molestation order and two counts of kidnapping.

Mitchell denies all the charges.

