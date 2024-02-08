Man to face trial accused of raping teenage girl near Brighton Pier By Press Association February 8 2024, 2:31 pm February 8 2024, 2:31 pm Share Man to face trial accused of raping teenage girl near Brighton Pier Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/uk/6368225/man-to-face-trial-accused-of-raping-teenage-girl-near-brighton-pier/ Copy Link Joseph Eubank will go on trial later this year (PA) A man accused of raping a teenage girl near Brighton Pier will go on trial later this year. Joseph Eubank, 27, of Hill Drive in Hove, is charged with two counts of rape of a woman over 16. It comes after a girl under 18 reported an attack on the evening of July 16 2022. Appearing at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday, Eubank, wearing a grey jacket and black top, pleaded not guilty to both charges. The trial date has been set for September 23 and Eubank continued to be granted bail with conditions. More from the Press and Journal Two youths remanded in custody accused of murdering Mason Rist and Max Dixon Boy, 14, becomes fifth person charged with murder of two teenagers in Bristol Youth accused of murdering two boys is remanded in custody Brazilian footballer Dani Alves goes on trial in Spain accused of sexual assault