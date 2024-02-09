Woman recreates former colleague’s desk in miniature form as parting gift

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman recreates former colleague’s desk in miniature form as parting gift

By Press Association
(from left to right) Hanna’s desk in miniature form next to Hanna’s real desk (Dawn Fielder-Davis/PA)
A woman has recreated the desk of a former colleague in miniature form as a parting gift, complete with tiny monitors and containers made from McDonald’s sauce pots.

Dawn Fielder-Davis, who works as a buyer for gift company The Letteroom in Hampshire, has had a love of arts and crafts from a young age as her parents had an interest in making dolls’ houses, among other things.

This led to her also developing an interest in crafting projects, including the miniature version of the desk used by ex-colleague Hanna, who she has worked with for five years.

Mini desk
Dawn Fielder-Davis’s recreation of her former colleague’s desk (Dawn Fielder-Davis/PA)

Mrs Fielder-Davis said she put the mini desk on top of Hanna’s real workstation on her final day – January 31 – and the latter said: “Oh my god, that’s amazing, I can’t believe you’ve done that.”

“She laughed at the titles of the mini books which the monitors are resting on top,” 53-year-old Mrs Fielder-Davis told the PA news agency.

“She laughed about those because they’re bookkeeping for dummies – and she is going into bookkeeping – and customer services for dummies, and she worked in customer services.”

Mrs Fielder-Davis, based in Mere, Wiltshire, pieced the creation together within a week – complete with a signature fake cake jewellery box and the two monitors Hanna used.

“(Hanna) made these jewellery boxes that were made to look like cakes and the most popular one has three cherries on the top,” she said.

“I actually made it using a shrimp plate and turned it upside down and turned it into a little cake.

“I was sitting there with tweezers trying to get little beads into position without shaking too much.”

Other elements include a 3D-printed chair Mrs Fielder-Davis’s husband helped to make, and a tiny tub which is upside down under the desk, because Hanna would always rest her feet on an upside down tub while sitting on her chair.

She added: “I put a bottle of water on the desk which I found in one of my kids’ doll houses as she was one of these fitness people that always drank a lot of water.

“I made a tiny little can of soup out of a bit of a glue stick and a label from an Aldi leaflet, because there were always cans of soup on her desk.”

Desk with monitors on it
Hanna’s real desk (Dawn Fielder-Davis/PA)

She said she found most of the items in her tiny masterpiece “laying around my house” or were from work, including cardboard to make the desk and McDonald’s sauce pots to make containers holding mini documents.

When she posted an image of the gift on a miniatures Facebook group, it drew more than 5,000 interactions and numerous comments, including one labelling the handiwork “the most treasured leaving pressie ever”.

Mrs Fielder-Davis said: “I posted it at 11pm one night and I just closed the phone down and was a bit embarrassed really, and then the next day there were 200 likes on it.

“Then I went away for the weekend and my husband asked how many likes there were and I said 2,000.

“Now it has passed 5,000 – I’m gobsmacked.”

