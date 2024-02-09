PSNI chief welcomes O’Neill’s attendance at police graduation ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PSNI chief welcomes O’Neill’s attendance at police graduation ceremony

By Press Association
PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher (PA)
PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher (PA)

The attendance of Sinn Fein’s Stormont First Minister at a police graduation ceremony is a “hugely positive gesture”, the region’s chief constable has said.

Jon Boutcher said Michelle O’Neill’s presence at the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) event in Belfast was “very welcome”.

The ceremony on Friday will be the first one attended by Sinn Fein, 23 years after the formation of the PSNI as part of peace process reforms.

Policing Board member and Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly will also attend the passing out ceremony at the police training college in east Belfast.

Dissident republican plot against Sinn Fein
Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill and party colleague Gerry Kelly will attend Friday’s ceremony (Rebecca Black/PA)

It comes amid police concerns at stalling efforts to boost Catholic representation in the PSNI.

The targeting of Catholic officers by dissident republicans has been cited as a key factor in falling numbers of applications from members of the nationalist community.

In 2020, Ms O’Neill became the first senior Sinn Fein figure to attend a recruitment campaign launch for the PSNI, posing with posters showing policing as a positive career choice.

Mr Boutcher said the latest gesture by Ms O’Neill was “very welcome and hugely positive gesture”.

DUP deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly and Alliance party Justice minister Naomi Long will also attend.

“With the restoration of the Assembly, now is the time to grasp the opportunity to work together, rather than have policing as a political football,” said Mr Boutcher.

“I am determined for the security and safety of the people in Northern Ireland, that such future events will have the officer numbers we need to keep Northern Ireland safe, rather than the small yet important number of officers attesting today.

“The reduction of officer and staff numbers and lack of pay awards is the message that everyone should be focused upon.”

DUP politicians welcomed Ms O’Neill’s planned attendance at the passing out ceremony, but said it was “overdue” and urged Sinn Fein to play a more active role in PSNI recruitment.

“Twenty-three years later, it is better late than never,” DUP MP Gregory Campbell said on Thursday.

Ms O’Neill’s attendance at the PSNI College comes after she pledged to be a leader for all.

As she became the first nationalist First Minister of Northern Ireland last Saturday, she vowed to represent “our whole community” and described the region as “a changing portrait”.

