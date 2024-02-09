Reading terrorist probation officer ‘unknowingly managed unconvicted murderer’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Reading terrorist probation officer ‘unknowingly managed unconvicted murderer’

By Press Association
Khairi Saadallah was handed a whole-life sentence at the Old Bailey (Thames Valley Police/PA)
Khairi Saadallah was handed a whole-life sentence at the Old Bailey (Thames Valley Police/PA)

A probation officer for the Reading terror attacker said she was unknowingly “managing an unconvicted murderer” while in charge of his case in the lead up to the attacks, an inquest has heard.

Laura Rixon cried during her evidence after being told by counsel that Khairi Saadallah had killed people and thrown explosives into government premises while fighting in his home country of Libya before coming to the UK.

She told the inquest she had no knowledge of Saadallah ever “fighting” in Libya and managed him on the belief – from the information she had – that he had mixed ideologies, was not a national security threat and that his risk of extremism was low.

Joe Ritchie-Bennett, James Furlong and David Wails
Joe Ritchie-Bennett, James Furlong and David Wails (Family Handout/PA)

Joseph Ritchie-Bennett, James Furlong and David Wails were murdered by Saadallah – who had a history of offending – on June 20 2020 in Forbury Gardens.

Ms Rixon qualified as a probation officer in 2016 and was allocated Saadallah in August 2019, remaining in charge of his case until the day of the attack.

Giving evidence to the inquest at the High Court on Friday, she said she was told by Thames Valley Counter Terrorism Police shortly after taking the case on that Saadallah displayed a “lack of ideology” and was not in their view a national security threat.

The probation counter terrorism team made the same observations about his lack of ideology and said stabilising his mental health was the priority to mitigate any risk he might pose to the public, the inquest heard.

Ms Rixon said her understanding of the extremism risk Saadallah posed remained generally unchanged from that early exchange, explaining: “All that had been indicated to me… was that there had been a mixed ideology, he did not know what he believed, and risk to national security and risk of extremism was low.”

Asked about his actions in Libya, Ms Rixon said her understanding was that he had been recruited as a child soldier but primarily his role was moving people who had been injured or who had died to hospital.

She said she did not know he had been involved in fighting.

Counsel for the families Peter Skelton KC asked: “Were you aware he killed people, possibly children?”

“Not until this second,” Ms Rixon replied.

Mr Skelton asked whether she knew it had been “self-reported” to mental health services that he had “thrown explosives into government premises” before he “masqueraded as a rescuer”.

Ms Rixon began to cry, responding: “No. I didn’t know.”

Asked if those were the kind of details relevant when she was assessing the risk he may pose to the public, Ms Rixon said: “Yes. I was managing an unconvicted murderer and I didn’t know.”

She told the inquest that if that information had been known she, as a relatively junior officer, would likely not have been in charge of Saadallah’s case.

And she said she would have assessed the risk he posed to the public as “very high” instead of “high” with the new information.

In January 2021, Saadallah was handed a whole-life sentence at the Old Bailey after pleading guilty to three murders and three attempted murders.

The inquest continues.

More from the Press and Journal