Cricket journalist jumped from hotel window after arrest, inquest finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Cricket journalist jumped from hotel window after arrest, inquest finds

By Press Association
Cricket journalist jumped from hotel window after arrest, inquest finds
Former Somerset cricket captain Peter Roebuck died in South Africa in 2011 (Barry Batchelor/PA)

A former cricketer arrested on suspicion of sexual assault was “totally in despair” before jumping from the window of his hotel room in South Africa, an inquest held almost 13 years after his death has heard.

Cricket journalist and former Somerset captain Peter Roebuck, 55, had been in Cape Town to commentate on a match between Australia and South Africa in November 2011 when he died after a fall from the sixth floor of the Southern Sun hotel, an inquest at Cheshire Coroner’s Court heard on Friday.

The jury reached a conclusion of suicide and recorded he had “jumped from the sixth-floor window of his room”.

The coroner’s court heard the Sydney Morning Herald columnist was alleged to have sexually assaulting a 26-year-old man in his hotel room on November 7 when they arranged to meet to discuss whether the commentator could financially support the student through university.

Surrey v Somerset – The Oval
Peter Roebuck played for Somerset (PA)

A complaint was made to the police on November 12 and that evening officers went to Roebuck’s hotel to arrest him.

In a statement, commentator Jim Maxwell, a friend of Roebuck’s who worked for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, said he received a call from him at about 9.15pm asking him to go to his room.

Mr Maxwell, who was staying on the same floor of the hotel, said he went into the room after being greeted by a police officer and saw his friend sitting on the bed.

He said: “He was totally in despair.”

He said Roebuck asked him to contact people at his home and told him he needed a lawyer before police asked him to leave the room.

In a statement, arresting officer Detective Aubrey McDonald said: “Peter Roebuck mentioned he was well known in the cricket fraternity and that his arrest will be front-page news worldwide.”

Mr McDonald said he stepped outside the hotel room to make a phone call and heard his colleague Lieutenant Cecil Jacobs shouting at Roebuck.

He added: “Seconds later I heard a sound which I now know was Peter Roebuck falling to the first floor balcony.”

In a statement which the court heard was not signed or dated, Mr Jacobs said he had looked up to see Roebuck standing in the window.

He said: “I screamed at him but he jumped without looking back.

“At the time of the incident the deceased appeared very calm and in control of himself.”

Roebuck’s sister Dr Margaret Frostick said he sponsored Zimbabwean refugees, including 16 who lived at a house he owned in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.

She said her brother, who also had a home in Exmouth, Devon, and one in Bondi Beach, Australia, had been “mad keen on cricket” from a young age.

She told the court that in 2001 he had pleaded guilty to a common assault charge “just so he could go and carry on with his job” because a trial had been listed for the end of the UK cricket season.

Roebuck was given a four-month suspended jail sentence for the offence against three South African teenagers, who he was accused of caning following a coaching session.

Courts Cricketer Roebuck
Former Somerset cricket captain Peter Roebuck arrives at Taunton Magistrates’ Court in 2001 (Barry Batchelor/PA)

Dr Frostick said: “He was horrified that such false allegations could be laid against him and that he was unable to persist in getting to prove his innocence.”

The court heard post-mortem examinations carried out in South Africa and the UK both found the cause of Roebuck’s death was multiple injuries and the same cause of death was recorded at an inquest held in South Africa, which was not attended by family members.

Dr Matthew Lyall, the forensic pathologist who carried out the post-mortem examination in the UK, said in his report: “There were no findings to specifically suggest that a third party was directly involved in any of the injuries, but the involvement of a third party cannot be ruled out solely on the basis of the pathological findings.”

Concluding the inquest, senior coroner for Cheshire Jacqueline Devonish thanked Dr Frostick and two other relatives who were in court for attending.

She added: “I’m sorry the case has taken such a long time for us to progress, but it was in part waiting to find out about a renewed hearing in South Africa which hasn’t come to pass.”