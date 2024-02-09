Vital ocean currents regulating Earth’s climate ‘on course to a tipping point’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vital ocean currents regulating Earth’s climate ‘on course to a tipping point’

By Press Association
Atlantic Ocean circulation could be on course to tipping point, study suggests (Peter Byrne/PA)
A large and vital system of ocean currents that helps maintain the world’s climate may already be on course to a tipping point, according to scientists.

Known as the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (Amoc), this network of deep and surface currents help keep temperatures milder in the UK and Western Europe compared to other regions at similar latitudes – such as parts of eastern Canada as well as Siberia.

Scientists say a breakdown of this system could potentially plunge the UK and large parts of the Northern Hemisphere into a new ice age – an outcome that was dramatised in the 2004 Hollywood blockbuster The Day After Tomorrow.

It would also disrupt rainfall that billions rely on for agriculture, cause sea levels to rise in many parts of the world and lead to changes in weather patterns with significant impacts on ecosystems and human societies.

Dr Rene van Westen, a postdoctoral researcher in climate physics at Utrecht University in the Netherlands, said: “Cooler temperatures over Europe may seem positive, but the repercussions are far-reaching, with other regions experiencing accelerated warming and altered precipitation patterns.

“Additionally, a 100cm rise in European sea levels is projected due to the abrupt ocean circulation collapse.”

The Amoc plays a key role in regulating Earth’s climate by transporting heat from the Equator towards the Poles.

But as global temperatures rise due to warming, freshwater is pouring into the system from the melting ice from Antarctica, Greenland and other sources, risking disruption to the circulation patterns that drive the Amoc.

Dr Van Westen, along with a team of researchers at Utrecht University, designed a simulation where they gradually introduced surface freshwater over the course of 2,200 model years.

The findings, published in the journal Science Advances, showed a gradual decline of the Amoc over 1700 model years, followed by an abrupt tipping event beginning around the year 1758 and lasting for about a century.

Simulations showed that during this time, the European climate cooled by about 1C per decade, with regions experiencing over 3C cooling per decade.

The researchers said that comparing these figures to the current global warming rate of 0.2C per decade underscores the devastating impact an Amoc tipping event could have on the planet.

Dr Van Westen said: “Once the Atlantic Ocean circulation collapses, the resulting climate impacts are nearly irreversible on human timescales, as our earlier research has shown.

“Staying clear of this tipping point is imperative for avoiding devastating consequences on climate, society, and the environment.”

Thawing ice
Scientists says large parts of the Northern Hemisphere could be plunged into a new ice age (Alamy/PA)

The researchers said that while current observational records are too short to make a reliable estimation, there are early warning indicators suggesting “we are moving in the direction of the tipping point”.

The team also said it also found a new way to detect an early warning signal for the collapse of the Amoc – a minimum of freshwater transport occurring at 34 degrees south of the Equator in the Atlantic.

Commenting on the study, Professor Tim Lenton, director of the Global Systems Institute at University of Exeter, said: “The research makes a convincing case that the Amoc is approaching a tipping point based on a robust, physically-based early warning indicator.

“What it cannot – and does not – say is how close the tipping point, because as it shows that there is insufficient data to make a statistically reliable estimate of that.

“We have to plan for the worst.

“We should invest in collecting relevant data and improving estimation of how close a tipping point is, improving assessment of what its impacts would be, and getting pre-prepared for how we could best manage and adapt to those impacts if they start to unfold.”

Professor Jon Robson, research fellow at the University of Reading’s National Centre for Atmospheric Science, said that although climate models can simulate such abrupt Amoc weakening events, it is important to keep in mind that the current study is based on only one imperfect climate model.

He said: “We need to see if this freshwater diagnostic is really a robust early warning indicator of abrupt Amoc changes.”