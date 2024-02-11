Man charged with murder after woman in her 60s dies in Chelmsford

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman in her 60s who died in Chelmsford.

Police were called to Dorset Avenue, Great Baddow, at about 2.30pm on Friday following reports of a suspicious male.

After engaging with the man, officers attended an address in Readers Court where they found a seriously injured woman inside a property.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the woman, in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene, Essex Police said.

Sebastian Compton, 47, of Readers Court, Chelmsford, has now been charged with murder.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Detective Chief Superintendent Rob Kirby, who is leading the investigation, said: “I’d like to reassure those living in the Great Baddow area that there is no wider threat to the community.

“Although we have secured a charge, our investigation continues.

“I’d continue to ask anyone who has information or footage of any part of the incident, particularly in the areas of Readers Court and Dorset Avenue, to get in contact.”

If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, get in contact with Essex Police quoting incident number 579 of February 9.