Runner on track to raise more than £20,000 after railway challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Runner on track to raise more than £20,000 after railway challenge

By Press Association
Alex Rigby ran to all 37 stations on Merseyrail’s Northern Line to raise money for domestic abuse charity Centre 56 (Centre 56/PA)
Alex Rigby ran to all 37 stations on Merseyrail’s Northern Line to raise money for domestic abuse charity Centre 56 (Centre 56/PA)

A runner who visited all 37 stations on a railway line in a 12-hour challenge is on track to raise more than £20,000 for a domestic abuse charity.

Alex Rigby set off from Hunts Cross station in south Liverpool at 6am on Saturday and ran to every stop on Merseyrail’s Northern Line, ending his day at Kirkdale station, near the base for charity Centre 56, at about 6pm.

The 56-mile (90km) route saw the 32-year-old run to Southport and then across to Ormskirk, in West Lancashire, before heading to the network’s newest station, Headbolt Lane, which opened in Kirkby last October, and then back into Liverpool.

After he was greeted by a crowd of cheering supporters at the finish line, Mr Rigby said: “I’m feeling very tired and very sore but it was worth it for the money and the profile of the charity.”

He was joined along the way by business representatives who took on a relay, passing a baton to each other at stations, as well as fellow members of Liverpool Running Club and runners from other groups, including Marsh Lane Harriers.

He also had friends on bikes carrying supplies to keep him fed and watered during the day.

Mr Rigby, from Bootle, Merseyside, works as a fundraiser for Centre 56, which runs a nursery for children who have suffered domestic abuse as well as a food pantry and after-school club.

By Monday, he had reached his fundraising target of £20,000, with money still to be counted from collections in stations.

The ultra-marathon was not the first for Mr Rigby, who ran through every postcode in Liverpool last year, and he is already thinking about his next challenge.

To donate go to centre56.enthuse.com/profile.