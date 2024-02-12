Man in court charged with murder and fraud after ex-councillor found dead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man in court charged with murder and fraud after ex-councillor found dead

By Press Association
Wallis Webb, 65, was found dead at a property in Birmingham on Tuesday (West Midlands Police/PA)
A man charged with murder and fraud in connection with the death of a former councillor in Birmingham has made his first appearance at crown court.

Sakander Hussain, 25, appeared via video link from HMP Hewell at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday in connection with the death of Wallis Webb, 65, who was found dead at a property in Baldmoor Lake Road in Erdington last week.

West Midlands Police earlier said Mr Webb’s bank card had been used after his death.

Hussain, of Ingleton Road, Birmingham, was not asked to enter any pleas during the short hearing in front of Judge Simon Drew KC and spoke only to confirm his name and that he could hear the proceedings.

Judge Drew told Hussain, who wore a grey t-shirt and jogging bottoms, he would need to appear at a plea and trial preparation hearing in April and set a provisional date for a trial, which is expected to last two to three weeks.

He said: “I am going to adjourn your case. The next hearing will be on April 22, that is the hearing at which you will be expected to enter a plea of either guilty or not guilty.

“I am fixing your case for trial on August 5. You must attend the trial and if you fail to do so, you could face a separate offence.”

A 51-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of fraud, has been bailed with conditions while the investigation continues.

The family of Mr Webb said in a statement released through West Midlands Police over the weekend: “To try to compress a life into short sentences does not do anybody justice. This is by far the hardest of them all.

“Wallis was a councillor for a short period of time, because he really believed in trying to help others and felt strongly about the hardships people now have to endure without the help so many need.”