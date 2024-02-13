Books about refugees and Second World War longlisted for top children’s prize

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Books about refugees and Second World War longlisted for top children’s prize

By Press Association
The Yoto Carnegies longlist has been announced (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Yoto Carnegies longlist has been announced (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Books exploring the lives of refugees and the Second World War are among those longlisted for a top children’s book prize.

The Yoto Carnegies celebrate both writing and illustration and are the UK’s longest running book awards for children and young people.

This year’s longlist of 36 books, voted for by librarians, have been selected from 20 different publishers and explore themes including environmentalism and sexuality.

To The Other Side
The winners will each receive a specially commissioned golden medal and a £5,000 cash prize (Yoto Carnegie Awards/PA)

Among the titles, 19 have been longlisted for the Yoto Carnegie Medal for writing, while 18 have been selected for the Yoto Carnegie Medal for illustrators.

Novel Choose Love by Nicola Davies, illustrated by Petr Horacek, has been longlisted for writing and uses poetry to provide an insight into the lives of refugees forced to leave their homes.

Elsewhere, Cathy Faulkner is one of five debut authors who have made it onto the list with her offering Digging For Victory, a novel set during the Second World War about 12-year-old Bonnie Roberts who desperately wants to help with the war effort.

Former Carnegie Medal for writing winner Anthony McGowan is also nominated for Dogs Of The Deadland, a tale of survival inspired by the 1986 Chernobyl disaster, one of the worst accidents in the history of nuclear power generation.

Meanwhile, author Simon James Green explores themes of self-discovery and identity in Boy Like Me, a book about teen romance in the midst of Section 28 where gay relationships were not to be mentioned in schools.

Other longlisted books, in the writing category, include story of friendship The Song Walker by Zillah Bethell, ghost tale Ravencave by the late Marcus Sedgwick and World War Two novel Safiyyah’s War by Hiba Noor Khan.

Elsewhere, in the illustration category, are books including adventure story The Wilderness by Steve McCarthy, which explores the great outdoors, and graphic novel Global by comic artist Giovanni Rigano, which illustrates the effects of global warming.

Maura Farrelly, chair of judges for The Yoto Carnegies 2024, said: “Huge congratulations to all of our longlisted authors and illustrators in what has been a fantastic year for books for children and young people.

Digging For Victory
The shortlists for the 2024 Yoto Carnegies will be announced at the London Book Fair on March 13 (Yoto Carnegie Awards/PA)

“It has been a joy and a privilege to chair an enthusiastic and dedicated panel of judges as we read, debated and considered the nominated titles before arriving at two exciting longlists.

“These are books that play with language and show how powerful words and illustrations can inspire imaginations and encourage empathy as well as helping young readers make sense of an increasingly confusing world and give them hope for a brighter future.”

The winners will each receive a specially commissioned golden medal and a £5,000 cash prize.

The shortlists for the 2024 Yoto Carnegies will be announced at the London Book Fair on March 13 and the winners’ ceremony will be hosted live and streamed on June 20.