Killer of Sarah Payne stabbed in prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Killer of Sarah Payne stabbed in prison

By Press Association
Roy Whiting, who was convicted of murdering schoolgirl Sarah Payne, has been stabbed in prison (PA)
Roy Whiting, who was convicted of murdering schoolgirl Sarah Payne, has been stabbed in prison (PA)

The man who murdered eight-year-old Sarah Payne more than 20 years ago has been stabbed in prison.

Roy Whiting is currently serving a life sentence at the maximum security HMP Wakefield for the abduction and murder of the schoolgirl in July 2000.

Sarah went missing while playing near her grandparents’ home near Worthing in West Sussex.

Her body was found several miles away in a field just off the A29, near Pulborough, 17 days later.

Sara Payne interview
Sarah Payne was eight years old when she was murdered by Roy Whiting (Handout/PA)

According to the Daily Mirror newspaper the attack on Sunday left the killer covered in blood.

The Prison Service said he was treated for minor injuries.

Sarah’s murder sparked a national outcry and the introduction of Sarah’s Law following a campaign by her parents and the now-defunct News of the World.

The law gives parents powers to check with police whether people given regular unsupervised access to their children have any convictions for child sex offences and was extended to all police forces in England and Wales in 2011.

It is not the first time the notorious child killer has been attacked in prison.

Two convicted murderers, Richard Prendergast and Kevin Hyden, were jailed for an additional seven and a half years each for attacking Whiting in his cell in 2018.

In 2011, Whiting was stabbed in the eye with a sharpened toilet brush handle by fellow inmate, twice-convicted murderer Gary Vinter.

Whiting was left with a six-inch scar on his right cheek after he was attacked with a razor by Rickie Tregaskis, another convicted killer, in 2002.

Before murdering Sarah, Whiting had previously spent time in prison for the kidnap and indecent assault of a nine-year-old girl in 1995.

Shipman Dead Wakefield Prison
The incident happened at HMP Wakefield where Roy Whiting is currently serving a life sentence (Gareth Copley/PA)

In 2010, Whiting’s 50-year minimum jail term for Sarah’s murder was reduced by 10 years by the High Court.

In a statement on Tuesday, West Yorkshire Police said: “At 5.14pm on Sunday evening, police received a call from a member of staff at HMP Wakefield reporting a male prisoner had been stabbed.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “A prisoner at HMP Wakefield was treated for minor injuries following an incident involving another offender.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further while the police investigate.”