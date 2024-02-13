Ex-Scout leader who filmed children in swimming pool changing rooms is jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Ex-Scout leader who filmed children in swimming pool changing rooms is jailed

By Press Association
Ian Butcher, from Ipswich, was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court (Alamy/PA)
Ian Butcher, from Ipswich, was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court (Alamy/PA)

A former Scout leader who filmed children getting undressed in a changing room has been jailed for 20 months.

Ian Butcher, of Ipswich, also filmed adults while they were showering, Suffolk Police said.

The 55-year-old’s offending concerned eight victims aged between 12 and 32, with six children and two adults, and spanned 19 months.

Suffolk Police said the first incident was reported by a teenage girl in December 2022.

She said Butcher had filmed her over the top of a cubicle in the changing rooms of a swimming pool, and that this had happened a number of years earlier.

Detectives began an investigation, with Butcher arrested in January 2023.

His phone was seized and police found 11 videos of voyeurism, mostly filmed in swimming pool changing cubicles.

There were also 20 screenshots from the videos, capturing moments when nudity was visible.

Officers identified eight victims from the footage but were unable to ascertain who six further people in the footage were.

Suffolk Police said Ipswich Crown Court was told Butcher was a Scout leader at the time of his offending and had been involved with the Scout Association for almost 40 years, reaching the level of assistant district commissioner.

The force said Butcher admitted at an earlier hearing to four sexual offence charges, numbering two indecent image counts and two of voyeurism.

He was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday to 20 months in prison, Suffolk Police said.

He was also made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

Detective Constable Santiago Nield, from the Internet Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: “Ian Butcher was a person in a position of trust and in the majority of the cases we identified, his offences involved a clear abuse of that trust.

“The crimes we discovered took place over a period of almost two years, so his offending was persistent for a significant length of time.

“Although not all of the victims were children, the majority were and so he clearly had a sexual interest in juveniles.”

He also praised the “bravery” of the girl who first reported Butcher’s offending, adding this was “crucial” to his crimes being uncovered.