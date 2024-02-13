Family of ex-RAF serviceman shot dead outside gym ‘don’t understand why’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family of ex-RAF serviceman shot dead outside gym ‘don’t understand why’

By Press Association
Former RAF serviceman Lenny Scott (Lancashire Constabulary/PA)
Former RAF serviceman Lenny Scott (Lancashire Constabulary/PA)

The family of a former RAF serviceman shot dead outside a gym have said they “don’t understand why”.

Lenny Scott, 33, from Prescot, Merseyside, died in hospital after the shooting in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to Peel Road at about 7.35pm and discovered Mr Scott with serious gunshot wounds.

In a tribute issued on Tuesday, his family said: “On Thursday 8th February our hearts were broken forever. Our Lenny was cruelly taken from us and we don’t understand why.

“Lenny was a devoted dad. He lived for his children. They were everything to him, as he was to them. He was a beloved daddy, son, grandson, nephew, cousin, friend and colleague.

“He was the biggest, funniest and most lovable person. He had such a big presence and would light up any room he walked into. His strength, laughter, hugs, sense of humour and banter were second to none.

“He always wanted to make a difference and do the right thing, to help and protect everyone he met and he had a real strong sense of duty and service which was shown by his time serving in the RAF.

“He loved animals so much, especially dogs. We were all so lucky to have him in our lives to watch him grow into this strong wonderful man, loved by so many.

“We are so proud to receive all the wonderful messages and comments telling us just how many people adored Lenny and how they have all been impacted by his death.

“We will make sure that your children are loved and supported and that they will always remember what a fantastic dad you were. We will make sure we get the justice you deserve. You will never be forgotten. Goodnight love, love you loads xx.”

Lenny Scott
Lenny Scott died in hospital after the shooting in Skelmersdale, Lancashire (Lancashire Constabulary)

Police said the gunman made off on either an e-bike or a scrambler bike and was wearing black clothing with an orange hi-vis jacket.

A 25-year-old man from Liverpool has been arrested on suspicion of murder and continues to be questioned in custody.

Anyone with information about the shooting should phone 101 quoting log 1155 of February 9, or alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.