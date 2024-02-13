Stormont hears calls for new management structure to protect Lough Neagh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stormont hears calls for new management structure to protect Lough Neagh

By Press Association
A woman and young girl on the shore of Ballyronan beach on Lough Neagh (PA)
Stormont has heard a call to form a new management structure and plan to protect Lough Neagh.

Alarm was sparked last summer when the huge freshwater lake in the centre of Northern Ireland was beset by noxious blooms of blue green algae.

It is the biggest freshwater lake in the UK and Ireland, and supplies 40% of Northern Ireland’s drinking water and sustains a major eel-fishing industry.

Noxious blooms covered large parts of the lough across the summer, and also affected other waterways and beaches in the region.

Algae on the surface of Lough Neagh at Ballyronan Marina in September 2023
Nitrogen and phosphorus from agricultural fertiliser running off fields is believed to be a major contributory factor.

The spread of the invasive zebra mussel species is also understood to have played a role, as they have made the water clearer, allowing more sunlight to penetrate, stimulating more algal photosynthesis.

Climate change is another factor cited, with the highest ever water temperature at Lough Neagh recorded in June.

Three Sinn Fein MLAs brought a motion to the recently restored Stormont Assembly calling for action to protect the lough.

Agriculture and Environment Minister Andrew Muir and Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd were both present in the chamber for the debate as the motion called for a cross-departmental body to be set up to address the immediate issues facing the lough.

Sinn Fein MLA Philip McGuigan
Sinn Fein MLA Philip McGuigan has called for ‘decisive action’ (PA)

It also calls on the Executive to put in place a new management structure and plan for the management, protection and promotion of the lough.

Proposing the motion in the Assembly chamber Sinn Fein MLA Philip McGuigan described an “ecological catastrophe”.

“The work of saving Lough Neagh and repairing the damage to its ecology and environment and that of its tributaries and surrounding land must be a top priority for the Executive in the time ahead,” he told MLAs.

“We need to see decisive action. The public want to see decisive action.

“The issue of resources are quite rightly a key focus for the new Executive. What we’re asking for is that the Executive must ensure that a rescue package and plan for Lough Neagh is properly resourced, both in terms of a financial recovery package but also in terms of necessary personnel within departments to take agreed actions forward.”

Mr McGuigan also stated that it is not contained with his party’s motion, they also want to see the lough brought into public ownership as soon as possible adding: “We can no longer be expected to own the problems of the lough but not the lough itself.”

Alliance MLA John Blair proposed what he termed a “minor amendment” to the motion to ensure the inclusion of non governmental organisations, such as NI Water, in plans to protect the lough.

He welcomed the restoration of the Assembly and Executive, but warned having local ministers will “not lead to a quick fix solution”.

“This valuable natural asset can be saved but it will take a very concentrated and co-ordinated effort by ourselves as elected representatives and various government departments and agencies over a long period,” he said.

“There is damage done over a long number of years to be put right.”

The Assembly debate continues.