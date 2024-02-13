Family pays tribute to grandfather killed in van incident

Tributes have been paid to a 60-year-old grandfather who died when a van was allegedly driven into a group of people.

Brian Darby, from Ingleby Barwick, died after the incident in the Myton Way area of the Teesside town on Friday evening.

Two men have been charged with his murder and have appeared in court.

Mr Darby’s family said: “We are completely heartbroken at the sudden loss of our beautiful Brian.

“Nobody could ever understand just how much he meant to us all.

“He was special in so many ways. He was an absolute gentleman who cared so much about people.

“He always made time for us, nothing was ever too much trouble for him.

“Brian lived life to the full, he never wasted a moment. He loved to socialise and everyone adored being around him.

“Brian was also a proud grandad and his future with his grandchildren has now been taken away from him.

“We are grateful for the kind words of support from the community but we respectfully ask that we are now given some privacy to allow us to process what has happened as a family.”

The two men who have been charged will appear at Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday.