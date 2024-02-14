Conditions at Bedford prison ‘some of the worst I have seen’ – watchdog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Conditions at Bedford prison ‘some of the worst I have seen’ – watchdog

By Press Association
The squalid conditions in a Victorian jail infested with rats and cockroaches where violence is rife have been laid bare in a damning watchdog report (Joe Giddens/PA)
The squalid conditions in a Victorian jail infested with rats and cockroaches where violence is rife have been laid bare in a damning watchdog report (Joe Giddens/PA)

The squalid conditions in a Victorian jail rife with violence and infested with rats and cockroaches have been laid bare in a damning watchdog report.

Chief inspector of prisons Charlie Taylor said the “filthy” conditions at HMP Bedford are some of the worst he has seen amid warnings that levels of violence remained “very high”, with the number of assaults on staff “among the highest in the country”.

Last year Mr Taylor called for the category B prison, which can hold around 400 inmates and has a history of problems including riots in 2016, to be put into emergency measures.

He wrote to Justice Secretary Alex Chalk in November to issue an urgent notification for improvement when the inspection raised serious concerns about violence, living conditions and high rates of self-harm.

Describing this as a “damning indictment of the state of prisons”, Mr Taylor said many of the issues found at Bedford reflect wider problems behind bars throughout England and Wales.

At the time, MPs in the Commons also heard how inmates slept with covers over their mouths to stop cockroaches crawling in.

Detailing the catalogue of problems as he published his full report on Wednesday, Mr Taylor said the “neglected” jail needs “sustained support” in order to improve.

“Some of the accommodation in Bedford was the worst I have seen”, he said, adding: “The smell of mould in one cell was overpowering, with the walls damp to the touch, while the underground segregation unit, which held acutely mentally unwell men, was a disgrace.

“If our prisons are truly going to protect the public, then they must be able to play their part in supporting men and women to move on from offending.

“Penning people in squalor for 23 hours a day with no meaningful access to education, training or work, or to fresh air or exercise is not going to achieve that, as the levels of violence and self-harm at Bedford attest.”

Levels of violence were “very high” compared with similar prisons, with the fifth highest rate of assaults between prisoners (396 per 1,000 prisoners).

Assaults against staff were the highest of any adult male prison in England and Wales (410 per 1,000 prisoners), according to the report, although the number of serious assaults had reduced by 18% over the past year.

Inmates “regularly saw vermin” and resorted to “creating their own barriers to prevent vermin from coming into their cells” amid unhygienic conditions on the prison wings.

Inspectors were particularly concerned about the rise in incidents of self-harm while there had been a “serious deterioration” in mental health services.

They also highlighted allegations of “direct racism by staff” as they warned discrimination incident reports were “poorly managed”.

Around a third of prisoners were homeless when they were released, making it “virtually impossible to break the cycle of mental health difficulties, drug taking, crime and imprisonment”, according to the findings.

Governor Ali Barker, who had been in post since January 2023, had a “reasonable understanding of the many challenges facing the jail” but was “not visible enough” around the prison wings where conditions had deteriorated since the previous inspection in 2022, the report said.

Mr Taylor added: “While we left Bedford very concerned about the ongoing problems at the jail, there were many hardworking staff doing their best in difficult conditions.

“The governor and her team will need considerable support from the prison service to achieve what will be a difficult and lengthy transformation of a neglected prison.”

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “The findings of this inspection are unacceptable which is why we’re taking urgent action to address the concerns raised.

“This includes deploying extra frontline officers to reduce violence and improve safety, undertaking refurbishments to improve living conditions, and ensuring offenders get greater access to the education and skills they need to turn their backs on crime.”