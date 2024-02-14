Convicted stalker shot in neck and chest by police, inquest told

A man was shot in the neck and chest by police, an inquest has heard.

Convicted stalker Bryce Hodgson was shot dead by armed officers on January 30 this year after he broke into a home in Bywater Place, Surrey Quays, south-east London.

The inquest into the 30-year-old’s death was opened on Wednesday at Southwark Coroner’s Court, which heard that Hodgson had gained entrance to the property armed with a crossbow and other weapons.

Senior Coroner Dr Julian Morris said: “He had entered Bywater Place armed with various weapons, including a crossbow.

“Police were called to the scene and, when he exhibited some threatening behaviour, armed response units were called and subsequently shots were fired.

“He was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Police at the scene near Bywater Place in Surrey Quays, south-east London (Lucy North/PA)

A provisional post-mortem examination report found Hodgson died from gunshot wounds to his neck and chest.

The Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) is currently investigating the incident and Harriet Griffiths, lead investigator on the case, said: “Police units attended but were unable to detain him and they were shortly followed by their firearms colleagues, who, as you know, fired shots.”

The inquest heard that Hodgson, from Sheffield, was single and working in IT at the time of his death, and his last known address was in south-east London.

The hearing was adjourned for the IOPC to continue its investigation.