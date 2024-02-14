OpenAI tests ability for ChatGPT to ‘remember things’ about users

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

OpenAI tests ability for ChatGPT to ‘remember things’ about users

By Press Association
OpenAI said it would put users in control of the memory feature (Alamy/PA)
OpenAI said it would put users in control of the memory feature (Alamy/PA)

ChatGPT is to be given a memory and the ability to recall things users have previously discussed with it and details about them, as part of an update its developer says could make future chats “more helpful”.

OpenAI said it was testing memory with a “small portion” of its userbase to “learn how useful it is” and that it would “share plans for a broader rollout” in the future.

The AI firm said it would put users in control of the memory feature and they would have the power to explicitly tell ChatGPT to remember things, ask the chatbot what it remembers, or tell it to forget things directly or through the app’s settings.

OpenAI said users would also be able to turn the tool off entirely.

General advice around using AI chatbots urges users not to share personal or sensitive details with them, as conversations can be saved and used to refine AI models.

In its blog post announcing the memory tool, OpenAI said it was “evolving our privacy and safety standards”.

It said that while “we may use content that you provide to ChatGPT, including memories, to improve our models for everyone”, this could be turned off in the app’s data controls.

“Memory brings additional privacy and safety considerations, such as what type of information should be remembered and how it’s used,” the company added.

“We’re taking steps to assess and mitigate biases, and steer ChatGPT away from proactively remembering sensitive information, like your health details – unless you explicitly ask it to.”

It also noted that users could use its temporary chat feature to have conversations with ChatGPT without memory.