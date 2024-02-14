Case of men accused of van murder goes before crown court judge

The case of two men accused of murdering a grandfather when a van was allegedly driven into a group of people has been before a crown court judge.

Brian Darby, 60, from Ingleby Barwick, died following the collision in the Myton Way area of Ingleby Barwick, Teesside, on Friday evening.

Martin Breeze, 56, appeared before Teesside Crown Court via a video link.

His co-accused Shaun Breeze, 29, was not produced for the hearing.

They are charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Judge Jonathan Carroll remanded them both in custody ahead of a plea hearing on March 25, with a provisional trial date set for July 8.

On Tuesday Mr Darby’s family released a statement which said: “We are completely heartbroken at the sudden loss of our beautiful Brian.

“Nobody could ever understand just how much he meant to us all.

“He was special in so many ways. He was an absolute gentleman who cared so much about people.

“He always made time for us, nothing was ever too much trouble for him.”